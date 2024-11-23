"Why is she looking miserable? Lol": Fans react as Caitlin Clark shows up to watch boyfriend Connor McCaffery's team in action

Caitlin Clark is actively supporting her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, now that he's an assistant for the Butler Bulldogs. Clark watched Butler's humbling 78-39 win over Merrimack on Friday. Cameras caught her talking with somebody but didn't look so happy.

Several fans wondered whether there was something wrong with Clark, with some saying she looked "miserable."

"Why is she looking miserable? Lol," one fan asked.

"She look miserable everytimes she's in that building," another fan said.

Others laughed at how bored she looked while checking her phone.

"Caitlin Clark on her phone. She’s so bored," one fan wrote.

"She's literally only there to support her man because why is she always on her phone at these games? 🤣🤣," another fan said.

"the difference between this and iowa is insane she really does not give a f**k," another fan wrote.

Following a two-possession lead in the first half (37-31), Butler accelerated in the second half, leaving little doubt that they were the superior team. They defeated Merrimack with Pierre Brooks II scoring 23 points and 12 rebounds. Andre Screen tallied 12 points and nine rebounds, while Jahmyl Telfort and Patrick McCaffery each had 11 points.

Indiana Pacers star names Caitlin Clark his favorite athlete

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton have developed a good relationship after both players were tasked to lead the Indiana Fever and Indiana Pacers, respectively. The Pacers point guard was asked about his favorite athlete in a video shared on X on Friday.

"The one that comes to mind is Caitlin Clark," he said. "She is a good friend, and she handles all this media stuff really well. Her name is constantly put in things she has nothing to do with and she is constantly used as propaganda for many people and she just handles it really well."

After an impressive rookie season, Clark is set to take her game to the next level in 2025.

