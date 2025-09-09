  • home icon
Why is Napheesa Collier not playing tonight against Fever? Reason behind Lynx MVP candidate's absence revealed (Sep. 9)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 09, 2025 11:11 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
Why is Napheesa Collier not playing tonight against Fever? Reason behind Lynx MVP candidate's absence revealed (Sep. 9). (Image Source: Getty)

The Minnesota Lynx will face the Indiana Fever without their superstar Napheesa Collier on Tuesday. Collier, one of the leading candidates for the MVP award, is listed as “out” on the Lynx injury report due to rest.

Collier last played when Minnesota recorded a hard-fought 78-72 win against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday. In that game, the five-time All-Star posted 20 points, five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

The Lynx have two games remaining in their regular-season schedule, including the clash against the Fever. With the playoffs set to begin in less than a week, the decision to rest Collier makes sense. Minnesota has been the best team this season and the franchise will look to put the icing on the cake by winning the championship.

For that to happen, the Lynx will need Napheesa Collier in peak health, well-rested and firing on all cylinders. The 6-foot-1 forward suffered a scary injury earlier in the season and missed several games. Taking a game or two off before the playoffs will only help her and won’t hurt the Lynx, who have already locked up the No. 1 seed.

As for Collier’s performance this season, the former Defensive Player of the Year has made a strong case for her first MVP award. She is averaging 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field, including 39.2% from beyond the arc.

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever?

The Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx game will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Fever vs. Lynx game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Live streaming will be available on the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

