“Why no one said me?”: Caitlin Clark ‘confused’ as Aliyah Boston gets major votes from Fever teammates

Caitlin Clark, in most instances, is the go-to person for her teammates on the court due to her impeccable skills. However, this doesn't seem to be the case regarding situations off the court.

In a Q&A session with the Indiana Fever's media team on Wednesday, the Fever players were questioned about who on the team they would call in an emergency. The majority of them were seen picking Aliyah Boston as their emergency support, leaving Caitlin Clark "confused."

The hilarious clip was posted on Instagram as players were questioned about their choices post-practice. Kelsey Mitchell was the first to answer the query as she picked Aliyah Boston and Sydney Colson. Tres Leches member Lexie Hull was next, and she, too, picked "AB," claiming she would always answer.

This was the theme for the rest of the video as Natasha Howard, Aari McDonald, Maykala Thompson, and Caitlin Clark all picked the Fever Center. On the other hand, Sydney Colson didn't seem to have faith in anyone on the team, refusing to pick a single teammate.

This interaction continued in the comments as CC was left 'confused' by the lack of trust.

"Confused why no one said me ….," Clark wrote.

Aliyah Boston reacted in the comment section, too, as she appreciated the show of faith from her teammates.

"So basically everyone knows who to call thank ya," Boston commented.

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston react to the Fever team's emergency contacts

The hilarious interaction showcased the strong bond within this unit, as they continue their ascent in the WNBA standings. Furthermore, their Commissioner's Cup win against the Minnesota Lynx should fill them with confidence as they look to bring that form to the regular season.

Caitlin Clark receives major props from WBA legend Candace Parker as she dissects her rivalry with Angel Reese

The rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese has been a major contributor to the growth of women's basketball in recent years. Former LA Sparks legend Candace Parker opened up about the implications of this rivalry on Wednesday, while offering major props to the Fever guard.

In an appearance on the "All Facts No Brakes" podcast alongside Cheryl Miller, the three-time WNBA champion discussed the rivalry in depth.

"Let's just get this straight," Parker said (43:58 onwards). "Have they grown the game? 100%. Has their rivalry helped in that? 100%. Is Caitlin Clark a freakin' baller? Is she a generational player? Is she fun to watch? 100%. Do people watch them when they compete and scrutinize every single thing? Yes. That's fine. Leave it as is. But it's just an interesting dynamic."

Candace Parker's comments stem from the constant online debates between the two sects of fans. However, the legend showed love to both, highlighting their impact on the sport.

