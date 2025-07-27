Why is Paige Bueckers not playing today against Aces? Reason behind Wings rookie's absence revealed (July 27)

The Dallas Wings will take on the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday without their starting point guard, Paige Bueckers. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft has been ruled &quot;out&quot; on the team's injury report, with &quot;rest&quot; cited as the reason for her absence in the crucial matchup.Bueckers was active in the Wings’ 86-76 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, where she logged 37 minutes and tallied 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range. She also contributed six assists, one rebound and four steals in the effort.This will mark Bueckers’ sixth missed game of the season. The Wings, currently holding the league’s second-worst record at 7-18, sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Without Bueckers, that loss column could very well grow on Sunday.Paige Bueckers is enjoying an outstanding rookie campaign and remains the clear frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award. She recently made history by becoming the first drafted rookie guard in league history to score in double figures in each of her first 20 games. Additionally, she is the first player in history to record at least 350 points and 100 assists within the first 20 games of their career.The Dallas Wings point guard is averaging 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. She’s shooting an efficient 45.0% from the field, including 32.9% from 3-point range.Where to watch Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces?The Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces game will take place on Sunday, July 27, at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Tip off is slated for 4 p.m. EST (1 p.m. PT).The Wings vs Aces game will be telecast live on ESPN3, Vegas 34 (local) and KFAA (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).