WNBA Rookie of The Year (ROY) Rankings 2025: Paige Bueckers remains on top following All-Star break (Week 10)

10 weeks into the 2025 WNBA season, Paige Bueckers is comfortably leading the race for Rookie of the Year. Bueckers' Dallas Wings has struggled, but she has led all rookies in points and assists this season.

Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron, who were the only other rookies to make the All-Star team alongside Bueckers, are competing for the second and third spots. Players like Monique Akoa Makani, Janelle Salaun and Lexi Held have been impressive but haven't done enough to make a case for the Rookie of the Year award.

Here are our Rookie of the Year rankings after the 10th week of the season.

WNBA Rookie of the Year rankings after Week 10

#1 Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

Paige Bueckers remains lead in the Rookie of the Year race, despite her struggles with efficiency lately. The No. 1 pick is becoming Dallas’ most important player while playing next to four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale.

Bueckers did well in Dallas’ only game this week, recording 20 points, eight assists and three rebounds in a 90-86 loss vs. the Las Vegas Aces.

#2 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics)

Kiki Iriafen remains in the second spot following a solid week. The 6-foot-3 forward is slowly growing into a menacing presence in the paint for the Mystics. She has grabbed over seven rebounds in eight of her last nine games, posting three double-doubles.

Iriafen hasn’t been the most threatening player on offense, but has been consistent. In July 13’s game vs. the Storm, she finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She followed this up with eight points and eight rebounds against the LA Sparks on July 15. Iriafen also recorded a double-double in the All-Star game, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

#3 Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Sonia Citron remains in third after another slight struggle with efficiency this past week. She was stellar against Seattle, finishing with 17 points on 5-for-11 shooting. Citron struggled against the Sparks, recording eight points on 3-for-9 shooting.

With her shot not falling, she found other ways to impact the game, contributing with six rebounds and six assists against LA. She recorded 4.5 turnovers per game over her last two outings.

#4 Monique Akoa Makani (Phoenix Mercury)

Monique Akoa Makani holds the fourth spot in the Rookie of the Year race. She has been the most surprising rookie this season, stringing together solid performances after going undrafted.

She has established herself as a key rotation player, recording 8.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists off the bench.

Currently sidelined with a concussion, Makani could fall behind in the Rookie of the Year race if she doesn’t return to the lineup soon.

#5 Janelle Salaun (Golden State Valkyries)

Janelle Salaun has returned to the Rookie of the Year race after spending the start of July participating in the EuroBasket tournament. She struggled following her return, but is slowly finding her footing, averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over her last three games.

After going undrafted in 2021, Salaun has become a starter in her first season in the WNBA. She is averaging 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over 14 games.

