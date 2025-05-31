  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • Why is Paige Bueckers not playing tonight against Sky? Latest on Wings rookie's absence for rematch vs Angel Reese (May 31)

Why is Paige Bueckers not playing tonight against Sky? Latest on Wings rookie's absence for rematch vs Angel Reese (May 31)

By Atishay Jain
Modified May 31, 2025 11:30 GMT
WNBA: MAY 29 Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Why is Paige Bueckers not playing tonight against Sky? Latest on Wings rookie's absence for rematch vs Angel Reese (May 31). (Image Source: Getty)

Paige Bueckers has officially been ruled out of the Dallas Wings’ rematch against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday. The team announced Friday that the rookie has entered the WNBA’s concussion protocol and will miss at least the next two games.

Ad

The news comes as a major setback for the Wings, who are in urgent need of a turnaround following a disappointing start to the season. With a 1-5 record, Dallas currently sits at the bottom of both the Western Conference and overall league standings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bueckers had been one of the few bright spots for the Wings, making an impressive start to her rookie campaign. Her absence is expected to make Dallas’ path even more challenging. Both the team and its fanbase will be hoping for a speedy recovery and that the No. 1 overall pick isn’t sidelined for long.

Paige Bueckers delivered a stellar all-around performance on Thursday, clearly outclassing Angel Reese during their highly anticipated matchup. The former UConn star logged 36 minutes, finishing with 15 points on an efficient 6 of 11 shooting. She also tallied five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks, impacting the game on both ends of the floor.

Ad
Ad

Bueckers has quickly established herself as an early frontrunner for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. While the season is still in its early stages, the Wings rookie currently leads all first-year players in nearly every major statistical category. In the month of May, she ranked first among rookies in points, assists, steals, and Player Efficiency Rating (PER), while placing second in blocks.

Where to watch Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky?

The Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky game will take place on Saturday, May 31, at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Wings vs. Sky game will be broadcast live on KFAA, The U and WCIU. Fans can stream the game live on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications