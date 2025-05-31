Why is Paige Bueckers not playing tonight against Sky? Latest on Wings rookie's absence for rematch vs Angel Reese (May 31)

Paige Bueckers has officially been ruled out of the Dallas Wings’ rematch against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday. The team announced Friday that the rookie has entered the WNBA’s concussion protocol and will miss at least the next two games.

The news comes as a major setback for the Wings, who are in urgent need of a turnaround following a disappointing start to the season. With a 1-5 record, Dallas currently sits at the bottom of both the Western Conference and overall league standings.

Bueckers had been one of the few bright spots for the Wings, making an impressive start to her rookie campaign. Her absence is expected to make Dallas’ path even more challenging. Both the team and its fanbase will be hoping for a speedy recovery and that the No. 1 overall pick isn’t sidelined for long.

Paige Bueckers delivered a stellar all-around performance on Thursday, clearly outclassing Angel Reese during their highly anticipated matchup. The former UConn star logged 36 minutes, finishing with 15 points on an efficient 6 of 11 shooting. She also tallied five rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks, impacting the game on both ends of the floor.

Bueckers has quickly established herself as an early frontrunner for the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. While the season is still in its early stages, the Wings rookie currently leads all first-year players in nearly every major statistical category. In the month of May, she ranked first among rookies in points, assists, steals, and Player Efficiency Rating (PER), while placing second in blocks.

Where to watch Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky?

The Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky game will take place on Saturday, May 31, at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Wings vs. Sky game will be broadcast live on KFAA, The U and WCIU. Fans can stream the game live on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

