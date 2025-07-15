“Why people playing in WNBA don't bow down to her and thank her”: Judi Warren makes startling Caitlin Clark statement amid whirlwind ascent

While Caitlin Clark has clearly ascended to international fame, she is also a representative of the fierce passion for basketball in the state of Indiana. Notably, one of Clark's predecessors in the Hoosier State has gone on record to state the Indiana Fever star's importance to the entire WNBA.

On Monday's episode of "The IBJ Podcast With Mason King," Indiana hoops icon Judi Warren spoke of her deep admiration for CC, even wondering out loud why Clark is not universally loved within the league.

"Seeing Caitlin Clark come along and bring the entire WNBA with her, I just can't understand why some people who are playing in the WNBA don't bow down to her and thank her constantly," Warren said on the podcast. [Timestamp - 45:41]

Warren, who was recognized as Indiana's first-ever Miss Basketball back in 1976, noted that it would be smart for the WNBA to keep Clark playing "for as long as they possibly can," given her immense popularity.

"[It's not just] young kids that like watching her play. The men have now jumped in and are now starting to see how well the women's game can be played," Warren said. [Timestamp - 46:11]

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and board member added that it was "a lot of fun" to see WNBA teams like the Fever play in large arenas.

"Hopefully, we can players in the States and upgrade salaries so they can make enough money so that they don't have to go overseas to play." [Timestamp - 47:22]

With the drawing power of Clark and some emerging household names in the WNBA, Warren's vision of players staying within domestic leagues could come closer to fruition.

Caitlin Clark sets another WNBA record days before All-Star Game in Indianapolis

One awe-inspiring aspect of Clark's game is the rapid proliferation of her numbers. Just days before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game emanates from her home venue of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, CC set yet another statistical record.

After the Fever's 102-83 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday, Clark officially became the fastest WNBA player to get to 200 points and 100 assists in a single season.

Clark finished with 14 points and 13 assists after going toe-to-toe with old rival Paige Bueckers for the first time in a WNBA matchup. This Saturday, Clark and Bueckers will once again square off under the bright lights of the All-Star Game.

