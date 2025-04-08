"Why is he so pressed about A'ja Wilson?": WNBA fans fume as Geno Auriemma seemingly takes potshots at Aces star with statue remarks 

A'ja Wilson was the recipient of a subtle jab from UConn women's basketball head coach Geno Auriemma after the Huskies defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks to win this year's NCAA women's basketball championship. In his press conference back at UConn after winning the title, Auriemma talked about UConn's championship pedigree and how it compares to other schools.

More specifically, Geno Auriemma made an off-hand comment about the fact that A'ja Wilson was rewarded with a statue outside of South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena after winning just one NCAA title during her time at the school. Auriemma listed off former players of his that have won multiple titles, saying that winning just one doesn't grant them any special privilege, let alone a statue.

"Most other places, if you win a national championship, they build a statue to you outside the building," Auriemma said about how players at other schools are remembered. "Here, they won't even let you get to the front of the bus."

Fans took to social media to react to Auriemma's comments, questioning why the UConn head coach decided to call out A'ja Wilson and her statue instead of just supporting his own players. One fan went as far as to say that he shouldn't speak about other teams or players at all.

"i don’t like this…because A’ja’s statue is so pivotal to young black girls. it’s more than winning a ring or about basketball.." one fan commented.

"Babe, A’ja Wilson is a SC native," explained another. "Changed the trajectory of that program. She stayed HOME. She’s loved there. She doesn’t have a statue just because she won a natty. Like, we get that right?"

"A'ja doesn't have a statue just because of that one championship 😒 it's more than that," said another.

"Yeah A’ja has done more than win a natty. Knock it off," another fan said.

"Aja is a better player the most of them aja is the goat," claimed one fan.

While A'ja Wilson doesn't have the same championship pedigree as former UConn Huskies, she is proof that Dawn Staley's program can still produce the best talent in the country, both in college basketball and in the WNBA.

A'ja Wilson and other former South Carolina players have excelled in the WNBA

While they were winning the majority of NCAA titles in the 2010's, UConn produced more WNBA players than any other school, but South Carolina has established themselves as a university that sends proven players to the professional league.

A'ja Wilson, Aaliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso are just a few of the big names that were dominant in college and have found their way to success in the WNBA as well. Wilson is the best example, as the three-time MVP and two-time WNBA champion is widely considered to be the best player in the league heading into the 2025 season.

However, her hold on that title could be slipping, with former UConn legend Breanna Stewart walking away with the WNBA title last season and rising stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese ready to guide the league into the future.

Regardless of what their legacies are in the WNBA, both Wilson and Stewart owe a lot of it to South Carolina and UConn, where they will be remembered as champions by their schools.

