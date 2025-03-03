Why is Sabrina Ionescu not playing in Unrivaled? Closer look at Phantom BC star ruled out for remainder of season

WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu played a limited time for her Unrivaled team, Phantom BC. On Monday, however, Megan L. Hall confirmed that Ionescu would not be with the team for the remainder of the season. The league's final week starts on Monday, and the inaugural season concludes on March 17.

According to Hall, Ionescu won't play in the season's remaining games due to prior commitments. As one of the top players, the New York Liberty star has a busy off-season schedule.

This includes her Asia Tour with Nike, as she's scheduled to visit China and the Philippines this month. She'll be in Manila from March 10 to 12, then in Guangzhou from March 14 to 15 and in Hong Kong on March 16.

During her time away from the WNBA, Ionescu has had a hectic schedule. She has only played in nine games as a result, averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists. The three-time WNBA All-Star is still among the top 10 scorers despite playing little.

Unfortunately for Ionescu, her absence has affected her team's performance. This season, Phantom has a 3-8 record, the worst in the league.

Who will replace Sabrina Ionescu?

Unrivaled will not let Phantom BC be understaffed for the remainder of the season now that it's been confirmed that Sabrina Ionescu won't be with the team. As a fix to their roster, Natisha Hiedeman, guard for the Laces BC, will replace Ionescu.

Like Ionescu, Hiedeman has played nine games this season. She has averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu suggests a bigger venue for the second season of Unrivaled

The first season of Unrivaled has become somewhat successful. With the stars' commitment, fans have been interested in seeing the new 3-on-3 league. Due to that, Sabrina Ionescu suggests that the second season should be played at a bigger venue. The arena she thought of was the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“To be able to do what we’ve done here in year one and for it to be that successful, it’s kind of hard to top because obviously there’s so much that could go wrong and so much that can go right, and everyone here kind of bought into making sure that it goes right,” Ionescu said.

The 2024 champion even suggested that there should be more teams next season and that she would enjoy it if they played in other cities.

“I’d love to play at Barclays Center," Ionescu added. "I think that would be awesome. You could sell out arenas and bring teams to different markets and be able to showcase what we’re doing in this league to the fans across the world.”

With how successful they've turned the league in just one season, their wishes might come true next year.

