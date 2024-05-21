Why is Satou Sabally not playing in tonight’s Dallas Wings game? Closer look at 2-time WNBA All-Star’s latest injury update

Two-time WNBA All-Star Satou Sabally has been working her way back to playing shape since undergoing a surgical procedure during the offseason. While competing for Team Germany in the FIBA Olympic qualifiers, she suffered a shoulder injury that forced her to undergo surgery. At the time, many wondered what this meant for the WNBA season and upcoming Olympics.

Since the injury, Sabally is yet to return to the court, but there's optimism that she won't miss the entirety of the 2024 WNBA season. According to Dallas Wings CEO Greg Bibb, who spoke to media members in April, as relayed by CBS Sports, Sabally will be traveling to Paris for the Olympics.

There, she will suit up for Team Germany after helping them earn an Olympic berth before going down in the FIBA qualifiers. After the Olympics, Bibb is hopeful that Sabally will return to action around the time of the Olympic break.

This break in the league's schedule will last from Jul. 18 - Aug. 14, with the league fitting in an in-season tournament and All-Star break as well.

"She's on schedule with her rehab. We expect Satou to come back around the Olympic break, be ready to compete for Germany in the Olympics, and then see her for sure in a Dallas Wings jersey over the final 15 games of the regular-season post-Olympic break."

What happened to Satou Sabally?

As previously mentioned, Satou Sabally suffered a shoulder injury during the FIBA Olympic qualifiers in February. While it isn't clear what procedure she underwent on the shoulder, the good news for the Dallas Wings is that she's attending practice.

A report from 1053 The Fan early in May reiterated the previously mentioned timeline for her return, which could coincide with the Olympic break.

Looking at Satou Sabally's injury history

While Satou Sabally is hoping to return to action sooner rather than later, her past injury history has left many fans and analysts concerned. Throughout her WNBA career, Sabally has only played more than 20 games once.

After being drafted by the Wings for the 2020 season, she dealt with a back injury early in her rookie season that forced her out of action for a brief time. That same season, a concussion forced her to the sidelines for the later part of the campaign.

The next season, she played just 17 games, dealing with Achilles pain that hampered her ability to play. Her third season in the league saw her play just 11 regular-season games due to ankle and knee problems.

Last season, though, Sabally remained healthy and played all 38 of the Dallas Wings' games, averaging career-highs across the board.