Why is Satou Sabally not playing tonight in WNBA All-Star game? Latest on Team Caitlin Clark star's absence (July 19)

Satou Sabally will not participate in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game between Team Caitlin Clark and Team Napheesa Collier on Saturday. The Phoenix Mercury forward is recovering from an ankle injury and officially announced her withdrawal from All-Star weekend earlier this week through a statement.Sabally shared that she made every effort to return in time for the event but has not fully healed. Meanwhile, Atlanta Dream's Brionna Jones was named as Sabally's replacement for the All-Star game.&quot;Over the past two weeks, I've been working around the clock to rehab my body from injury with two goals in mind: to return to the court with my Mercury sisters as soon as possible, and to be able to participate as a starter in the All Star Game,&quot; Saballu wrote. &quot;Unfortunately, my body still needs more time to recover and I am unable to suit up and play in this weekend's game.&quot;Satou Sabally last took the court during the Phoenix Mercury’s 98–89 loss to the Dallas Wings on July 4. In that matchup, the star forward delivered an impressive performance, recording 20 points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes.This season, Sabally has been playing the best basketball of her career, playing a pivotal role in the Mercury’s strong campaign. Her contributions have been key to Phoenix holding the third-best record in the league at 15–7. Through 18 games, the German standout is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.How to watch 2025 WNBA All-Star game?The 2025 WNBA All-Star game between Team Caitlin Clark and Team Napheesa Collier will take place on Saturday, July 19, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip off is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT).The WNBA All-Star game will be televised live on ABC while live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).