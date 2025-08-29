"Why doesn't Syko Stu look like this?" - Lexie Hull's double black eye battle-scarred face after brutal collision leaves Jason Whitlock wondering

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull was sporting a double black eye after a brutal collision with Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Hull's face prompted sports columnist Jason Whitlock to react on social media, seemingly questioning what happened to pro wrestler Syko Stu. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Whitlock commented on Hull's &quot;raccoon eyes&quot; after butting heads with Williams during a play in the first quarter of the Fever's 95-75 win over the Storm. She passed the WNBA's concussion protocol and entered the game with a big knot on her head.A day after the incident, Hull shared on social media that her knot was smaller, but it caused her to have two shiners. Whitlock saw the post and questioned why pro wrestler Syko Stu didn't have the same injury after getting mauled by Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Quinton &quot;Rampage&quot; Jackson. &quot;Why doesn't Syko Stu look like this? Lexie collided heads with one player,&quot; Whitlock said. For those wondering, Lexie Hull's double black eye was caused by blood vessels bursting following a head injury. Syko Stu, on the other hand, was mainly hit on his jaw, which put him into unconsciousness. While the incident involving the pro wrestler and Raja Jackson happened in a wrestling setup, it wasn't fake or scripted at all. Syko Stu, who was a military veteran before using wrestling as a way to deal with PTSD, was rushed to the hospital and is now recovering.Raja was a trained mixed martial arts fighter but had no experience as a pro wrestler and didn't know how the business worked. His father, &quot;Rampage&quot; Jackson, was both an MMA fighter and a pro wrestler, which was the reason he was upset that his son was involved in the first place.FearBuck @FearedBuckLINKSyko Stu is awake and has regained consciousness while in the hospital after being attacked by Raja JacksonNevertheless, the former UFC champion didn't condone what his son did and wished Syko Stu a speedy recovery. Lexie Hull not on the injury report for Indiana's next gameLexie Hull not on the injury report for Indiana's next game. (Photo: IMAGN)The Indiana Fever are set to take on the LA Sparks on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena. The Fever have been ravaged by injuries, with four players listed as out. Caitlin Clark remains sidelined due to a grain injury, while Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald have been ruled out for the season. Lexie Hull, who was still sporting two black eyes during Thursday's practice, wasn't on the injury report. Chloe Bibby has also been cleared to return from a minor knee injury. Chloe Peterson @chloepeterson67LINKFever just sent out their injury report for Friday’s game against Los Angeles. Notably, Chloe Bibby is no longer on the injury report.