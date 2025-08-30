  • home icon
  "Why was you tryna cuddle me": Fever forward lets out hilarious reaction after Cameron Brink reunion ends in hustle

“Why was you tryna cuddle me”: Fever forward lets out hilarious reaction after Cameron Brink reunion ends in hustle

By Peter Okereke
Published Aug 30, 2025 21:01 GMT
Aerial Powers and Cameron Brink
“Why was you tryna cuddle me”: Fever forward lets out hilarious reaction after Cameron Brink’s reunion ends in hustle - Source: Imagn & Getty

Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks suffered a 76-75 defeat at home on Friday night against the injury-stricken Indiana Fever as the race for playoff qualification intensified. Despite their loss, one hilarious moment stood out in the game when Fever forward Aerial Powers hugged it out with Brink on the floor after they competed to secure a jump ball.

Both players had a laugh about the encounter as they showed proper sportsmanship. Following the game, Powers shared a clip of the moment on her Instagram story while sending a hilarious message to Brink.

"@cameronbrink22 why was you tryna cuddle me🤣! Happy to see you healthy sis!❤️," she wrote in the caption.
Aerial Powers IG story (via @aerial_powers23/Instagram)
Aerial Powers IG story (via @aerial_powers23/Instagram)

Although the Fever has been playing without key players like Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston led the franchise to a thrilling win, posting 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Aerial Powers dropped nine points, six rebounds and two assists on her part, while Lexie Hull posted five points and five rebounds.

On the other side, Azura Steven led the charge for the Los Angeles Sparks with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Cameron Brink contributed four points and five rebounds for the team.

Lexie Hull’s mom reminisces special Cameron Brink moment as Fever star ekes out gritty win with black eyes

Following the game, basketball fans lauded Cameron Brink for portraying healthy competition on the court. One of those glad to see the Sparks star back in action again was Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime Hull. She reposted a video of the Fever star and Brink sharing a wholesome moment during the game. She also shared her thoughts on the reunion.

"OMG!! I sure miss @cameronbrink22!!! Once a sister always a sister! @StanfordWBB," she tweeted on X.
Lexie Hull and Cameron Brink played for two seasons on the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team and won the 2021 NCAA championship together.

During Friday's game, Hull played with black eyes, which were a result of a collision with Gabby Williams during Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm. Nonetheless, both players still stood out for their respective teams on the night.

Peter Okereke

Peter Okereke covered the WNBA for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Celebs, Pop Culture, Football and Basketball.
His last stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.

Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.
When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling.

Edited by Satagni Sikder
