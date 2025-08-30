“Why was you tryna cuddle me”: Fever forward lets out hilarious reaction after Cameron Brink reunion ends in hustle

Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks suffered a 76-75 defeat at home on Friday night against the injury-stricken Indiana Fever as the race for playoff qualification intensified. Despite their loss, one hilarious moment stood out in the game when Fever forward Aerial Powers hugged it out with Brink on the floor after they competed to secure a jump ball.Both players had a laugh about the encounter as they showed proper sportsmanship. Following the game, Powers shared a clip of the moment on her Instagram story while sending a hilarious message to Brink.&quot;@cameronbrink22 why was you tryna cuddle me🤣! Happy to see you healthy sis!❤️,&quot; she wrote in the caption.Aerial Powers IG story (via @aerial_powers23/Instagram)Although the Fever has been playing without key players like Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston led the franchise to a thrilling win, posting 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Aerial Powers dropped nine points, six rebounds and two assists on her part, while Lexie Hull posted five points and five rebounds.On the other side, Azura Steven led the charge for the Los Angeles Sparks with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Cameron Brink contributed four points and five rebounds for the team.Lexie Hull’s mom reminisces special Cameron Brink moment as Fever star ekes out gritty win with black eyesFollowing the game, basketball fans lauded Cameron Brink for portraying healthy competition on the court. One of those glad to see the Sparks star back in action again was Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime Hull. She reposted a video of the Fever star and Brink sharing a wholesome moment during the game. She also shared her thoughts on the reunion.&quot;OMG!! I sure miss @cameronbrink22!!! Once a sister always a sister! @StanfordWBB,&quot; she tweeted on X.Lexie Hull and Cameron Brink played for two seasons on the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team and won the 2021 NCAA championship together.During Friday's game, Hull played with black eyes, which were a result of a collision with Gabby Williams during Tuesday's game against the Seattle Storm. Nonetheless, both players still stood out for their respective teams on the night.