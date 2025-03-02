"Will always be close friends": Fans react as Paige Bueckers' awe over Caitlin Clark's high school brilliance resurfaces

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers' fans were shocked to learn that their idols have a long-standing good relationship. Despite being still in college, Bueckers is a year older than Clark and they've been good friends for a long time.

Ad

Fans were surprised on Friday after seeing a 2017 tweet from Bueckers praising Clark's six-goal performance in a soccer game.

"6 goals 😅 basketball or soccer? smh that's crazy 👏🏻@caitlinclark22," Bueckers tweeted in 2017.

Clark replied to that message, clarifying that she was focused on being a basketball player while thanking Bueckers.

"haha bball beball bball 😻 thanks bro😊," Clark wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After discovering this tweet, some fans noted how different the relationships between the players and their fans have been since Clark and Bueckers locked horns in college basketball. Some said they should all come together and leave whatever beef they may have in the past.

"no literally like let’s be fr it was never that deep caitlin and paige will always be close friends 🙌🏼," one fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I mean damn, PB ❤️ CC. No wonder those tiktok edits happened," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others hyped up their relationship and wanted them to reconnect at some level.

"I love my pb and cc 💗," one fan wrote.

"That's adorable omfg wtf 😭," another fan said.

"Damn these players really grow up together," another fan wrote.

Paige Bueckers reflected on Caitlin Clark's impact on college basketball

Although many considered the Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers rivalry one to behold in the WNBA for many years, the two guards' respect for one another hasn't faded. In November, Bueckers praised Clark for everything she did to grow the game.

Ad

"Caitlin brought so much new attention to the rise of women's college basketball and the WNBA and women's sports in general," Bueckers said. "I feel like the weight of the world is on her shoulder and she just has this heavy burden to carry and she does it with grace and humility."

Expand Tweet

After several battles between Bueckers' UConn and Clark's Iowa, fans are eager to see them compete again in the WNBA. Bueckers is considered the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft, a selection owned by the Dallas Wings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback