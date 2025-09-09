  • home icon
  Will Caitlin Clark play in second season of Unrivaled? Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell provides latest update

Will Caitlin Clark play in second season of Unrivaled? Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell provides latest update

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 09, 2025 03:31 GMT
Will Caitlin Clark play in second season of Unrivaled? Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell provides latest update. [photo: Getty]

The Indiana Fever announced on Wednesday that Caitlin Clark would sit out the rest of the 2025 WNBA season due to a right groin injury. Clark also dealt with a quad issue early in May, another key reason she played only 13 games. The Fever, who hoped she would return before the playoffs, decided to shut her down even after the team earned a postseason ticket.

With her WNBA campaign over, questions about possibly appearing in the Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, started to get more buzz. Alex Bazzell, the league president and husband of co-founder Napheesa Collier, gave an update about Clark’s status in an interview with Sports Business Journal on Sunday.

“How we approach it is we don’t really apply pressure. Everyone who’s not currently in the league and who’s a top player, not just her, knows we’re a phone call away. … So we haven’t really approached those conversations. We aren’t in conversations.”
Before the inaugural season, Bazzell said that they had “many conversations” with Caitlin Clark and her team. The Indiana Fever superstar eventually decided to get a break from basketball and stay out of the spotlight.

Unlike before, Clark hasn’t played much in 2025 due to muscle injuries. Bazzell thought the superstar point guard might look for opportunities to play, a scenario that could lead her to an Unrivaled appearance.

No guaranteed Unrivaled spot for Caitlin Clark if she commits late

Early last month, Alex Bazzell told Front Office Sports that 90% of the Unrivaled roster has been filled up. With limited spots left, Caitlin Clark’s potential appearance is not guaranteed.

Bazzell explained the situation to the Sports Business Journal:

“If someone comes to us late, not just those two, we have to look at the circumstances and the situation and say, ‘Is there a spot? Is there not a spot? If so, how does it work?’ … I mean, we always have flexibility. … We own all the teams. We own the league. But I don’t think we’re going to ruin someone else’s experience [who’s already signed] by adding a player late.”

Unrivaled does not start until mid-January, but roster spots are filled up a month before the tournament starts. Fans, who have hardly seen Caitlin Clark play, are hoping she commits to play in the 3-on-3 league.

