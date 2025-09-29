  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Lexie Hull
  • "Will fight like her life depends on it": Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull expresses pride on Fever guard's relentless motor

"Will fight like her life depends on it": Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull expresses pride on Fever guard's relentless motor

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 29, 2025 10:04 GMT
Lexie Hull
Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull expresses pride on Fever guard's motor (Credits: Getty)

Lexie Hull was everywhere on the court as the Indiana Fever took down the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, tying the semifinals series at 2-2. The Fever won 90-83, led by Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Odyssey Sims, who combined for 67 points.

Ad

Hull was in a bit of a shooting slump, but fans still lauded her effort in the win as she finished with seven points, seven rebounds and four steals. Fans took note of Hull’s motor, appreciating her grit and tenacity on the court.

The Fever guard’s mom, Jaime Hull, replied to a fan on X, expressing pride in her daughter’s competitive spirit.

“She just doesn’t know the word quit! Never has. No matter the score, she will fight like her life depends on it until the final whistle blows. Thanks for everyone’s support! It’s priceless and truly felt!!! #burntheboats,” she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Fever have relied on Lexie Hull throughout the season, with her being one of Indiana's only players participating in all 44 games. She averaged 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds during the regular season.

Hull has also been key in the playoffs, recording 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 37.5% from 3-point range. Her numbers may seem modest, but her effort goes beyond the stat sheet.

Lexie Hull and Co. are one game away from the WNBA Finals

Heading into Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, the Indiana Fever had six players on its injury report, a sight fans have become accustomed to this season as the team has continuously faced roster setbacks.

Ad

Indiana has made multiple hardship signings to deal with the team's injuries, bringing in Odyssey Sims, Aari McDonald, Chloe Bibby and more. Despite the challenging run the team has endured, it is on the verge of reaching the WNBA Finals.

Ad

If Lexie Hull and Co. win Tuesday's game vs. the Aces, they will go on to face the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 Finals. Even if Las Vegas advances, this season will be seen as a victory for coach Stephanie White, who has constantly had to adjust with a roster stretched eerily thin.

Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals will tip off from Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications