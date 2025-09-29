"Will fight like her life depends on it": Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull expresses pride on Fever guard's relentless motor

Lexie Hull was everywhere on the court as the Indiana Fever took down the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, tying the semifinals series at 2-2. The Fever won 90-83, led by Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Odyssey Sims, who combined for 67 points.Hull was in a bit of a shooting slump, but fans still lauded her effort in the win as she finished with seven points, seven rebounds and four steals. Fans took note of Hull’s motor, appreciating her grit and tenacity on the court.The Fever guard’s mom, Jaime Hull, replied to a fan on X, expressing pride in her daughter’s competitive spirit.“She just doesn’t know the word quit! Never has. No matter the score, she will fight like her life depends on it until the final whistle blows. Thanks for everyone’s support! It’s priceless and truly felt!!! #burntheboats,” she wrote.Jaime Hull @hull_jaimeLINK@Adrienne2012 @Gwhite232323 @IndianaFever @lexiehulll She just doesn’t know the word quit! Never has. No matter the score, she will fight like her life depends on it until the final whistle blows. Thanks for everyone’s support! It’s priceless and truly felt!!! #burntheboatsThe Fever have relied on Lexie Hull throughout the season, with her being one of Indiana's only players participating in all 44 games. She averaged 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds during the regular season.Hull has also been key in the playoffs, recording 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists, shooting 37.5% from 3-point range. Her numbers may seem modest, but her effort goes beyond the stat sheet.Lexie Hull and Co. are one game away from the WNBA FinalsHeading into Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, the Indiana Fever had six players on its injury report, a sight fans have become accustomed to this season as the team has continuously faced roster setbacks.Indiana has made multiple hardship signings to deal with the team's injuries, bringing in Odyssey Sims, Aari McDonald, Chloe Bibby and more. Despite the challenging run the team has endured, it is on the verge of reaching the WNBA Finals.If Lexie Hull and Co. win Tuesday's game vs. the Aces, they will go on to face the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 Finals. Even if Las Vegas advances, this season will be seen as a victory for coach Stephanie White, who has constantly had to adjust with a roster stretched eerily thin.Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals will tip off from Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday.