Wings GM reveals vital coaching advice about Paige Bueckers he got from Geno Auriemma

Paige Bueckers was the consensus top prospect in the 2025 WNBA Draft before the women's college basketball season tipped off. Now that the national champion is with the Dallas Wings, she faces a whole new challenge as a professional. However, she isn't the only one who will have to adjust, according to Wings general manager Curt Miller.

Paige Bueckers' college career was a roller coaster. She was named the National Player of the Year as a freshman, but an ACL injury kept her off the court for a full season, delaying her entry into the WNBA by a year. After capping her collegiate career off with a title, she is riding momentum into Dallas. The Wings are excited to bring her in and help her lead the team into a new era.

Miller spoke about Paige Bueckers' talent and how the team is preparing to help their star rookie navigate through her first WNBA season with Athletic writer Sabreena Merchant on Friday's episode of No Offseason. He mentioned that Bueckers' former college coach, Geno Auriemma offered him some advice ahead of the 2025 season.

"I think the thing that Geno shares, and he will share it in in press conferences, is that you have to live with her, because she's so intelligent, you have to live with some of the gambling that she does," said Miller about the advice that Auriemma gave him about his star. "...instead of locking and trailing, attacking and tracing a great player off of a screen, she shoots a gap to go make a momentum-changing steal..."

Whether she gambles on the court or not, Bueckers' talent far makes up for any weaknesses she might enter the WNBA with. The league was welcomed her with open arms and players on multiple teams are excited to see what she can do.

Paige Bueckers might be on a different schedule than the other top rookies

The WNBA season begins a little more than a month after the women's college basketball season ends. For rookies who went on runs in the NCAA Tournament, the turnaround can be a dit disorienting. Miller has a strategy for his rookies to keep them healthy and prevent them from feeling overwhelmed.

Miller spoke with Merchant about using "load management" with his class of rookies. There is no midseason break this year, so Paige Bueckers' first season could be a whirlwind if she plays in every single game for the Dallas Wings.

Regardless of what strategy they deploys for Bueckers and the rest of the rookies, the Dallas Wings will be an interesting team to watch. Fans are hoping Arike Ogunbowale and Bueckers can lead the team back into contention.

