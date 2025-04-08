The Indiana Fever loved what they saw from Caitlin Clark in her rookie season. That's why they decided to give her and Aliyah Boston some veteran and proven firepower to make a deep postseason run next season.

Sophie Cunningham was one of many newcomers taking her talents to Indiana. After six years with the Phoenix Mercury, she's ready to play for a different team for the first time in her career.

Of course, it will take some adjusting. Then again, she's looking forward to being uncomfortable if that means pursuing a WNBA championship.

“It’s a year of growth," Cunningham told the New York Post. "And so, for me to go and be a part of a team that has a lot of eyes on it off court it’s going to be huge as well. But my focus is on court and winning ballgames and winning championships."

While it's never easy leaving a place you've called home for years, the veteran star is embracing this change with a positive mindset:

“I’m just refocused," she added. "There’s a different type of vibe and energy about me. I think I’m always kind of happy, go lucky, go with the flow, and I’m still that. But I’m also like ready to dial in and get a championship, because that’s something that I haven’t done yet, and so I’m going to do anything in my power to help my team do that."

Sophie Cunningham is excited about her role

Sophie Cunningham is also excited about how she will mesh with the Fever's plethora of talent. She believes that coach Stephanie White will bring out the best of her sharpshooting skills in a motion offense.

“I think I just kind of got too comfortable out here [in Phoenix] in a system that was more, maybe one-v-one, and my role was to get to the corner, or just spot up shoot," she said. "I’m going to be a lot more intertwined in their offense.

"And I love that type of dynamic that the team brings the motion offense where you know it’s all about reads. It’s all about cutting, and when everyone’s on the same page that’s super hard to guard, especially if everyone can shoot the ball as well."

Cunningham is a career 36.2% shooter from 3-point territory, and with Caitlin Clark's Stephen Curry-ish shot-making and court vision, they could be the WNBA version of the Splash Brothers.

