“Wish Angel Reese would cover up a bit”: Jason Whitlock issues bold remarks on ex LSU star’s dressing, demands WNBA to ban tattoos

Angel Reese might have stolen some of the thunder off of former Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark during the 2024 WNBA Draft in Indiana. Clark was the name that elevated the excitement and hype levels leading into the said event. Reese, though, pulled off a stunner that's still reverberating on social media.

The former LSU forward appeared in a sleek silver gown from the Bronx and Banco’s 2024 Fall Collection that debuted in Paris in February. The ensemble also came with a sparkling hood that made Reese look like she was encased in a glittering diamond outfit. Her matching silver nose piercing, bracelets and wallet undoubtedly won her the best-dressed draft prospect.

Jason Whitlock, a controversial sports analyst, promptly reacted to the event and Reese’s jaw-dropping look:

“WNBA Draft has been a good look for the league. I say this respectfully, if the WNBA reduces the tattoos and leans into a more female aesthetic, sky is the limit for the league. I wish Angel Reese would cover up a bit. But I much prefer the Reese look to Brittney Griner.”

Expand Tweet

Whitlock commented about Reese covering up as the 2023 NCAA champ left little to imagination. The see-through, silvery gown nearly bared everything to everyone at Gainbridge FieldHouse in Indiana. While many applauded her style, a few apparently wished she had something more on her.

Jason Whitlock also involved Brittney Griner, the Phoenix Mercury star who has made her body a tattoo canvas. Griner made the headlines a few years back after she was incarcerated in Russia for bringing cannabis to the country. She was eventually released after the US agreed to send back notorious arms dealer Victor Bout for Griner.

Between Angel Reese and Griner, Whitlock made it clear which look he prefers.

Angel Reese will not bench her off-court game in the WNBA

Jason Whitlock will have to get used to this kind of spectacle from Angel Reese. The “Bayou Barbie” has become famous for her style, something she doesn’t plan to bench in the WNBA. She will flaunt her off-court style, and there’s nothing Whitlock can do about it.

Reese, though, isn’t in the pro league for her already blossoming fashion game. She will lock horns with some of the best women’s basketball players because she has the skills, toughness and grit to do it. Already, she has said that she wants to hit “rock bottom” and get “knocked down by vets” so she can learn.

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese’s style is clearly on the “female aesthetic” side, as Jason Whitlock described, but she has the toughness and grit that belies her fashion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback