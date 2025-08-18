  • home icon
"Wish you didn’t fight Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz as Chennedy Carter hails Kelsey Mitchell’s monster game in Fever’s OT thriller win against Sun

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 18, 2025 01:10 GMT
"Wish you didn't fight Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz as Chennedy Carter [R] hails Kelsey Mitchell's monster game in Fever's OT thriller win against Sun.

Kelsey Mitchell carried the Indiana Fever to a come-from-behind 99-93 overtime win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. The All-Star guard dropped 34 of her career-high 38 points in the second half to help end her team’s two-game losing slump. Mitchell scored Indiana’s first 10 points in the extra period to drag the Fever to the finish line.

Former Chicago Sky star Chennedy Carter praised Mitchell's performance on X (formerly Twitter), prompting fans to react.

"Wish you didn't fight Clark bc the league needs another bucket getter like Kelsey and you might be the only other guard able to do it."
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan said:

The reactions from Fever fans to Carter’s tweet were quite understandable. In June of last year, the feisty guard, then playing for the Sky, hip-checked Caitlin Clark. A day after the incident, the WNBA reviewed the play and upgraded Carter’s foul to a flagrant-1.

While no team signed Carter in the offseason despite injuries across multiple WNBA teams, Kelsey Mitchell continues to shine for the Fever. With no Clark for the 13th straight game, Mitchell put on the superhero cape to carry her team to a much-needed win.

Mitchell stepped up just when it seemed Indiana was headed to another loss. The Fever trailed 24-11 after one quarter and faced a 48-29 deficit entering the second half. Mitchell refused to let the Fever go out easily, scoring 14 points with one assist to help cut Connecticut’s lead to 63-52 with 10 minutes left.

Kelsey Mitchell’s heroics continued until the final buzzer sounded, prompting Chennedy Carter to tweet her appreciative reaction.

Kelsey Mitchell has taken Fever playmaking duties with aplomb

While still waiting for Caitlin Clark to return, the Indiana Fever lost backup point guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald to season-ending injuries. Colson tore her ACL while McDonald broke her foot, injuries that cut their 2025 campaign short.

With no natural playmaker left, Stephanie White turned to Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana’s starting shooting guard. Since receiving the keys to the offense, Mitchell has excelled both with her scoring and playmaking.

Mitchell is averaging 3.3 assists per game this season. Since becoming the engine of the offense, she has averaged 6.3 dimes per game. While she has passed up some shots to keep her teammates going, Mitchell’s scoring has remained elite. She is averaging 25.5 points per outing since handling primary playmaking duties.

The arrival of Odyssey Sims has taken some of the playmaking duties off Kelsey Mitchell’s shoulders. Still, Stephanie White has more trust in the All-Star guard than the veteran, who recently signed an emergency contract.

