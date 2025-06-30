"Wish I was there to give a hug" - Angel Reese's mom shares touching note for Chicago Sky star & her brother Julian as siblings make waves in LA

Mrs. Angel Reese was one proud mom after her daughter Angel balled out for the Chicago Sky against the LA Sparks on Sunday. It wasn't the only good news coming out of Hollywood, with Julian Reese getting signed by the Lakers as an undrafted free agent.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mrs. Reese delivered a touching message to her two children. She wanted to give both of them a hug for a job well done, making her proud of all the hard work they are doing.

"Both kids are in LA right now. Wish I was there to give a hug of congratulations to 1 & a hug of encouragement to the other. #proudmom," Mrs. Reese tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese probably had the best game of her career on Sunday as the Chicago Sky defeated the LA Sparks, 92-85. Reese finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks. She shot 10-for-19 from the field, including 4-for-4 from the charity stripe.

It was a fantastic performance for the second-year star, who has been balling out in her last four games. She became the first player in WNBA history to have four straight games with at least 15 rebounds. She also moved up to the Sky's all-time rebounds list.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for Julian Reese, the LA Lakers signed him as an undrafted free agent. He will be playing for the purple and gold in the Summer League in hopes of getting invited to training camp and battling for a roster spot.

Julian played four years at Maryland, becoming the second player in Terrapins history to have at least 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. He's also second in all-time rebounds, top 10 in career shooting percentage, double-doubles and rebounds in a single season.

Ad

Angel Reese sends message to Julian Reese after Lakers news

Angel Reese sends message to Julian Reese after Lakers news. (Photo: IMAGN)

After the LA Lakers officially signed Julian Reese, his older sister, Angel Reese, dropped a message for him on social media. Angel was proud of his brother and ensured that he was motivated to use the opportunity to make it to the NBA.

Ad

"OPPORTUNITY. COME ON JU," Angel tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The Lakers have developed undrafted free agents over the years, including Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves. It will be interesting to see if Julian can make an impact on the Summer League and earn a training camp invite later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More