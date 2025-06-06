"Wish she wasn’t so double-standard": WNBA fans explode after Dawn Staley makes massive statement on Caitlin Clark

Dawn Staley continues to heap praise on Caitlin Clark. When Staley’s South Carolina beat Clark’s Iowa in the 2024 NCAA women’s basketball championship, the coach thanked Clark for her impact on the game. The WNBA legend called the future Indiana Fever guard “one of the GOATS of our game.”
On Around the W on Thursday, Staley predicted Clark “ will go down as probably one of the best players to ever grace the league.” The former Iowa superstar is only in her second year in the pros, but already earned that recognition from the basketball great.
Fans promptly reacted to Dawn Staley’s comments about Caitlin Clark:
Dawn Staley's comments went contrary to what critics of Caitlin Clark have done over the years. Clark's detractors have tried to belittle her accomplishments and impact on the game. The point guard proved her doubters wrong by winning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award by a near-unanimous vote and placed fourth in MVP voting.
Staley harped on the same skills that made Clark become a household name in college. The South Carolina tactician emphasized the point guard's scoring and said Clark's passing ability and court vision are "second to none." Clark led the WNBA in assists last season with 8.4 dimes per game and broke the single-season assists record with 337.
Dawn Staley claimed she would have reconsidered Caitlin Clark for a 2024 Olympic spot
Many blasted USA women's basketball for leaving off Caitlin Clark on the Olympic team. While the Americans competed in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Dawn Staley caught the action and agreed to an interview with NBC's Mike Tirico.
When asked about Clark not making the team, Staley responded:
“Caitlin is just a rookie in the WNBA, wasn’t playing bad, but wasn’t playing like she’s playing now. If we had to do it all over again, the way that she’s playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people.”
Staley added that Clark had shown vast improvements in her game in just two months. Although the rookie struggled in the first half of her WNBA rookie season, she steadily improved to lead the Indiana Fever to the playoffs.
Dawn Staley's interview on Thursday showed just how much she has recognized the development in Caitlin Clark's game. From not making the Olympic team, Staley predicted the Fever superstar could be one of the greats in half the time needed.