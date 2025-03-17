  • home icon
"With my girls in spirit today" - Cameron Brink reacts to hilarious Lunar Owls post featuring Napheesa Collier & co ahead of Unrivaled semis

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Mar 17, 2025 00:22 GMT
Cameron Brink reacted to the hilarious Lunar Owls
Cameron Brink reacted to the hilarious Lunar Owls' post ahead of Unrivaled semis post [Picture Credit: IG/@lunarowlsbc]

Cameron Brink is part of Lunar Owls BC in the Unrivaled league. However, she skipped the inaugural season as she continues to recover from an injury. Despite her absence, the Owls, led by MVP Napheesa Collier, finished as the league’s best team with a 13-1 regular-season record.

Before the Owls' semifinal game against Vinyl BC on Sunday, March 16, the Owls' social media team posted a series of hilarious pictures on Instagram. The post featured toy-sized Owls players competing against human-sized opponents.

Brink reacted to the post with an encouraging message for her team ahead of the game.

"With my girls spirit today lfggg 🦉," Brink wrote in the caption.
[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Cameron Brink 'icked out' by potential male players the Sparks plan on bringing in for practice

On March 13, the Los Angeles Sparks announced they would hold tryouts for male practice players. While WNBA teams commonly hire male practice players, Cameron Brink expressed discomfort with the idea, particularly in light of some of the responses the announcement received.

Brink addressed her concerns on the latest episode of her podcast, "Straight to Cam," on Sunday. Speaking with her co-host, Sydel Curry, Brink admitted she felt "icked out" by the idea of new male practice players joining.

"I guess my confession is, I'm really icked out by the potential new practice players," Brink said.
"All the comments are like, 'Let Cameron Brink back me down.' Or something about Rickea (Jackson), or something about Kelsey (Plum)."
Brink also raised concerns about who the team was allowing inside the gym, emphasizing that she wouldn't be comfortable boxing out male players.

"Who are we trusting coming into this gym?" Brink added. "I'm not boxing anyone out. Lynne, our new coach, is gonna be screaming at me for not rebounding. But I'm not boxing out anyone."

The tryout is scheduled for April 12 at El Camino College in LA.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
