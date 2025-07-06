  • home icon
  • WNBA All-Star Reserves 2025: Angel Reese, Gabby Williams headline explosive lineup for Indy showdown

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 06, 2025 16:35 GMT
WNBA All-Star Reserves 2025: Angel Reese, Gabby Williams headline explosive lineup. (Image Source: Imagn)

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Reserves list was released on Sunday, with Angel Reese and Gabby Williams dominating the lineup. The All-Star weekend is one of the most anticipated events in the WNBA. It is an occasion where the fans get to see their favorite players break out of their traditional squads and team up with the best of the best the league has to offer.

Last Monday, the All-Star starter list was announced and was headlined by Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier as the elected captains. Other notable names on the starter list were A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and Paige Bueckers. However, a few stars did not make the cut for the starting squad, which left some fans disappointed.

However, with the reserves list, almost every team in the WNBA will be represented by a player in the upcoming 2025 WNBA All-Star game.

Edited by Ribin Peter
