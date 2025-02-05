WNBA analyst believes Caitlin Clark's new teammates' chemistry with Stephanie White will power run to Finals

After signing Stephanie White to be their coach, there will be high expectations for the Indiana Fever in 2025. Indiana has moved swiftly and effectively in the offseason, bringing in some big-name veterans to compliment Caitlin Clark and an exciting young group.

Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown will bring firepower and depth to an already talented core. However, according to a WNBA analyst, six-time all-star and two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner could end up being one of the team's most important pieces.

During Tuesday's episode of CBS Sports' "We Need To Talk Now" podcast, Alicia Jay made a bold prediction, claiming that the addition of players like Bonner, Howard, Brown and Cunningham could propel the Fever from playoff hopefuls to WNBA championship contenders.

"What Steph White is doing and what the Fever organization is doing is nothing less than phenomenal in my opinion," Jay said. "They are adding veteran players that Stephanie White has already worked with and has chemistry with. They are building this super team ... This is going to catapult them to what I see as being in the finals, if not winning the whole thing."

Bonner is a versatile player who is capable of fitting in at a variety of positions. The 37-year-old has plenty of experience under her belt and has already featured in 502 games over 15 seasons in the league.

More importantly, Bonner has worked closely with White during their time together with the Connecticut Sun. White understands Bonner's strengths and will know how to utilize the veteran best.

Howard is another high-profile signing, with the forward agreeing to a one-year deal with Indiana. She also worked under White during her first stint with the Fever.

Led by Caitlin Clark, Indiana finished with a 20-20 record last season and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The new-look Fever will look to go one step further in 2025 and anything short of a deep playoff run will be a disappointment for Fever fans.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark once referred to her new head Stephanie White as a "great basketball mind"

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Photo Credit: Imagn

The arrival of Stephanie White brought optimism and excitement to the Fever. Aside from being an Indiana native, she has an impressive resume. She was an assistant coach of the championship-winning Fever team in 2012. More recently, she was named the WNBA Coach of the Year in 2023.

In a press conference in May, Caitlin Clark spoke about her admiration for White and praised her knowledge of the game.

"I just think she has a really great basketball mind," Clark said. "She's been a trailblazer, honestly. I think she has always been somebody that's been supporting my game."

The two have a close relationship that dates back to Clark's college days at the University of Iowa. White, who worked as a basketball analyst and covered the Big 10 Conference, called many of Clark's games.

