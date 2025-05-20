WNBA analyst doubles down after getting called out for switching tone on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese flagrant foul coverage

Following Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese during the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky matchup on Saturday, many reactions have followed the incident. One of those who commented on the incident was WNBA analyst Annie Costabile. After the game, she decided to share her thoughts about the foul on X (formerly Twitter).

"Basketball…a physical sport? Ya don’t say," she wrote.

However, her tweet didn't sit well with some fans, who quickly dug up an old article that Costible wrote for the Chicago Sun-Times in August 2024. The article had reported on a similar foul committed by Diamond DeShields on Clark during the Fever's 100-81 win over the Sky last season.

As a result, fans felt there were double standards with regards to the recent WNBA incident involving Angel Reese.

"This you?" one fan wrote, sharing the cover photo of the article in response to Annie Costible's tweet.

Upon seeing the post, Costible tried to clear the air with a follow-up comment. She wrote:

"I’m only gonna revisit this once: I didn’t come up with headlines or choose cover art during my time at the Sun-Times.

"That being said, DD committed a flagrant foul in the final minutes of a blow out game. That is part of the sports story.

"So, yes, that is me."

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have seemingly buried the hatchet and moved on from the incident, but it appears some people aren't letting it go yet. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see how both players act when they meet again later in the season.

Caitlin Clark cleared the air about her flagrant foul on Angel Reese during season opener

After the Fever emerged victorious against the Sky in Saturday's 93-58 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Caitlin Clark spoke up about the hard foul committed on Angel Reese. The 23-year-old dismissed talk of her holding a grudge against Reese during the game.

Clark said in the postgame press conference:

"Let's not make it anything that it's not. It was just a good play on the basketball. I'm not sure what the refs saw to upgrade it, and that's up to their discretion after watching the initial whatever happened during the play, and then whatever happened after...

"We're not going to give up two points. I've watched a lot of basketball in my life. That's exactly what it was. I wasn't trying to do anything malicious. That's not the type of player that I am. This wasn't anything like that."

Caitlin Clark will now look to focus her attention on the upcoming game against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, while building on her current momentum.

