WNBA analyst highlights Caitlin Clark's biggest challenge in second year with new-look Fever's roster upheaval 

As impressive as Caitlin Clark's rookie season was, all eyes are now focused on her second year in the WNBA. One analyst has raised the question of how the Indiana Fever star will adjust to all the changes made by her team during the busy offseason.

Ad

Writer Levi Dombro brought up the offseason moves made by the Fever front office and highlighted the pressure on the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year to mesh well with the new faces:

"Clark was the feel-good story of the WNBA last season, but now, as a second-year player, expectations will be heightened for the young superstar and her team," Dombro wrote.

Ad

Trending

"Indiana added several new faces through free agency and trade, so it may take some time for Clark to get used to her new teammates."

The Fever's acquisitions include forwards Natasha Howard and Brianna Turner, as well as guards DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham. All four are veterans who bring experience and leadership to the Fever locker room.

Ad

While Clark will have to learn how to play with all these new pieces, she will continue to get solid backup from the Fever's holdovers. These include Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston.

Lombro also brought up the new-look coaching staff who will be guiding Clark in her sophomore season:

"The Fever also have a new coach, so the team's biggest question is how quickly all of the new pieces will fit together," Dombro added.

Ad

Joining the Fever bench this season are new head coach Stephanie White and new player development coach Keith Porter. Establishing a healthy dynamic with them will be yet another adjustment to be made by Caitlin Clark.

"Excited about the future" - Caitlin Clark on new-look Indiana Fever

On Feb. 2, shortly before the Iowa Hawkeyes retired her no. 22 jersey, Caitlin Clark spoke about the offseason moves orchestrated by Kelly Krauskopf, the Fever's president of basketball and business operations, and Amber Cox, the team's COO and general manager:

Ad

"I think Kelly and Amber have done a really good job of finding pieces that fit. It makes me excited about the future, with Steph and her staff coming in here," Clark said. "My ability to work out with Keith all offseason has been really fun."

Expand Tweet

From the looks of it, Caitlin Clark can't wait to work alongside her new teammates and coaches in the upcoming WNBA season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback