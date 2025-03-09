WNBA analyst makes her feelings clear about Fever star DeWanna Bonner's career-changing opportunities after teaming up with Caitling Clark

The WNBA is poised to have a big 2025, in large part due to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Clark was exactly as advertised as a rookie being taken first overall by the Indiana Fever and helping lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Clark also won Rookie of the Year while also making the All-WNBA team for the top players of that season.

Clark's arrival in Indiana has quickly made the team into a popular free agent destination as players look to team up with her to help win a championship. That is exactly what inspired DeWanna Bonner to join the Fever and try to help make them a contender. However, teaming up with Clark also has its off-the-court perks as well, as analyst Rachel DeMita talks about the show of support from new and old Indiana Fever fans as well as brands looking for endorsement deals:

"Look at DeWanna Bonner... with her being on the Indiana Fever, she has fans coming up to her crying because they are so excited for her to be joining the team. The kind of love and support that she is now going to feel that she might not have felt for most of her WNBA career. The brand deals that come on top of that just because of the visibility the Indiana Fever is going to have... I can't imagine these players not wanting to stay here (Indiana)."

Bonner and Clark will both look to reap the benefits of their skillsets on the floor and try to lead the Indiana Fever to the promised land of a league championship. All the things that come off the court are just bonuses added to their on-court success.

WNBA shares post celebrating International Women's Day featuring Caitlin Clark and A'Ja Wilson, amongst others

The WNBA is expecting one of their most anticipated seasons yet due to the breakout superstardom of soon-to-be second-year pro Caitlin Clark. The star guard has helped the league reach new heights in attendance and has helped grow the game to a new audience.

The WNBA shared a post for International Women's Day on Saturday, which featured the up-and-coming superstar Clark alongside some current superstars such as 3x MVP A'Ja Wilson and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier:

Notably, the post did not include Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who many would consider to be one of the most polarizing figures in the WNBA alongside Clark. Whether intentional or not, people have certainly noticed.

Either way, Clark and Reese will have people tuning in next season as the second-year stars have increased expectations as their teams have brought in some new pieces to improve their chances of winning the WNBA title. Time will tell if those moves paid off or if they need to go back to the drawing board.

