WNBA analyst raves about Caitlin Clark's fit with brand new $345,000 acquisition

Caitlin Clark had one of the greatest rookie seasons in the WNBA history last year, leaving the Indiana Fever with one clear goal this offseason; improve the roster around her as much as possible. The team has done a great job of that so far this offseason, but one WNBA analyst like one of the team's moves stands out from the rest.

Nekias Duncan, NBA and WNBA analyst, as well as the co-host of The Dunker Spot, joined Locked On Women's Basketball host Jackie Powell on Saturday to discuss the state of the WNBA before the free agency period began. Duncan mentioned that when the Indiana Fever were eliminated from the playoffs by the Connecticut Sun in the first round, they had two priorities in the offseason.

The Fever were able to accomplish both objectives; re-signing Kelsey Mitchell and signing Natasha Howard on a one-year, $345,000 contract, according to ESPN. Duncan expressed excitement about Howard's fit on the Fever and what she provides for the team on both sides of the court.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"If Natasha Howard bounces back and we get a fully engaged version of her, this is someone with, still, a high level of defensive versatility," said Duncan about Howard's defensive prowess.

Duncan also harped on the fact that Howard provides Caitlin Clark with another capable pick-and-roll partner outside of Aliyah Boston.

"[Howard is] someone who is super comfortable in pick-and-roll, one of the best screeners that we have in the league," said Duncan about what Howard brings offensively.

Howard was a part of the the worst defense in the WNBA last season with the Dallas Wings, but has a history of being a premier defender. The three-time WNBA champion has been named to the WNBA All-Defensive team twice in her 11 year career, taking home Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019 for the Seattle Storm.

How does Howard fit alongside Caitlin Clark on the Fever?

If Howard can bounce back defensively from last season, she could form a dynamic partnership with Caitlin Clark, especially in the minutes when Boston sits. The Indiana Fever defense was the second worst in the league, better than only the Wings, but Howard could help turn things around alongside Mitchell.

The Fever focused on bringing in players that could take some of the overwhelming pressure of off Caitlin Clark, who saw more double teams as the season went on. Howard's screening ability and passing provide Clark with a release valve to go to when she gets trapped in pick-and-roll actions.

If Howard can't get the ball back to Clark, she averaged 17.6 points in 27 games last season, showing that she can still score in the paint

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback