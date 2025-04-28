WNBA analyst reveals Caitlin Clark already embracing her jacked physique while 'resetting' herself during offseason

Caitlin Clark spent the offseason resetting, relaxing, and getting stronger after a rough rookie year. Very quickly, Clark experienced what most rookies go through entering the league. After getting beaten up throughout her rookie year, Clark's focus this offseason was adjustment to the physicality of the WNBA game.

WNBA analyst and ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou reported on Clark's offseason development, mentioning that Clark was able to live life as a normal person alongside working on improving her strength.

"For her though this offseason was also about rest and reset," Philippou reported. "She said that it was a really healthy ecperience for her to be out of the spotlight after such a crazy first year in the league."

"She was able to live life as a normal person. Be Caitlin. Do Caitlin things," Philippou added. "Between the on court stuff that she did and the weight room and the off court stuff it was really a rewarding offseason for Caitlin Clark."

Clark also spoke to reporters on Monday after day 2 of training camp, revealing her offseason routine.

She credited Indiana Fever's strength and conditioning coach Sarah Kessler for putting in the time with her over the offseason to improve her strength.

"That was my biggest focus in the offseason, trying to get stronger and really working on that," Clark said. "Having that consistency to be able to work on it for six months or whatever it was, I certainly feel a lot stronger."

"It's going to help me offensively and it's going to help me defensively," Clark added. "It's going to help me not to get as tired throughout games...even through these two pracitces I can already feel it."

Strength will surely help Clark find success in year two as the Indiana Fever have retooled in the offseason to make a deeper run into the playoffs. The Fever fell to the Connecticut Sun in the first round last season.

Clark spent the offseason improving her offensive bag

Caitlin Clark has been known for her ability to shoot the long ball and cash in from the logo, but the Indiana Fever guard took some time this offseason to work on her game closer to the basket.

Philippou reported in the same segment on Monday that Clark spent time with the player development coaching staff to work on putting the ball on the floor and attacking the basket.

"She was also still working on her game to," Philippou reported. "She was working with player development coach Keith Porter on all sorts of things from her mid-range to her floater."

The development of Clark's mid-range and floater game will make her a more dangerous scorer and not solely reliant on her perimeter shot.

