WNBA analyst says NaLyssa Smith could revive career on Wings with Paige Bueckers after reduction in minutes alongside Caitlin Clark

NaLyssa Smith might not be at the center of the deal between the Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury that saw Satou Sabally switch teams, but she could stand to gain the most. The Dallas Wings bring Smith, Tyasha Harris, Mikah Hebert Harrigan and the eighth pick in this year's draft in the deal as they try to reset their roster and welcome in likely first overall pick Paige Bueckers.

ESPN reporter Kevin Pelton offered a new perspective on the trade, remarking on how the Dallas Wings could come out of things as the "winner" of the trade if Smith improves on what she did when she entered the WNBA. He mentioned that the Wings might have gotten Smith on a discount because of last season.

"Smith's value suffered last season, when her playing time and production dropped alongside Caitlin Clark," Pelton said about Smith's contributions. "Smith averaged just 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds at an age (24 midseason) when she should be improving."

NaLyssa Smith had a good first two years in the league before taking a step back as the Fever shifted to Caitlin Clark. She finished third in rookie of the year voting in 2022 and averaged 15.5 points and 9.2 rebounds the following season. This year, Smith saw her numbers drop across the board, playing only 13 minutes in the Fever's first round playoff loss to the Connecticut Sun.

NaLyssa Smith is coming off an underwhelming year, but she is only 24 and still has plenty of time to improve, and she should have the freedom to do so on a roster where she will be expected to be a significant contributor. This offseason, the Wings have moved on from Sabally and Natasha Cloud, their second and third leading scorers, leaving big shoes for Smith to fill.

How will NaLyssa Smith fit with Paige Bueckers on the Wings next season?

The Dallas Wings have been making trades this offseason with the mindset of surrounding All-Star Arike Ogunbowale and presumed top overall pick Paige Bueckers with players that will allow both to maximize their talent. Smith brings more ball-handling to the team as well as someone who can but pressure on the rim, giving Bueckers and Ogunbowale someone to play off of.

The biggest thing the Dallas Wings and NaLyssa Smith can give to Bueckers in her rookie season is their defense. Smith has improved on that side of the ball over her three seasons in the league, but the Wings are continuing to pursue defenders. Rumors say that the Wings are targeting DiJonai Carrington, a premier defender on the Connecticut Sun who is also Smith's girlfriend.

