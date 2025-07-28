  • home icon
  • WNBA analyst takes brutal dig at Angel Reese as Caitlin Clark gets swarmed by fans in Sky arena: "Does this count as taking over the trap?" 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 28, 2025 12:16 GMT
The Caitlin Clark-mania took over the Angel Reese-led Chicago Sky's home arena on Sunday afternoon. Fans swarmed the Indiana Fever superstar for autographs, which quickly became a talking point across social media platforms. There's also a video where Clark signed autographs for nearly two and a half minutes.

The incident prompted a brutal dig from WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg aimed at Reese's campaign for Reebok during the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend in Indiana. Amid the anticipated Reese 1 sneakers, the Sky star took to the streets of Clark's hometown and engaged with fans.

She dropped a reel on her Instagram with the caption:

"Walk in your trap, take over your trap"

Many took it as a slight at Clark. After the Fever superstar's autograph spree took the spotlight on the Sky's "Barbie Game Night," Lundberg used the same caption to take a shot at Reese's campaign, saying:

"Does this count as taking over a trap?"
Even though Caitlin Clark didn't suit up, the Fever fans turned out in massive numbers to watch the team play. According to ESPN's broadcast, Clark may have signed over 200 autographs.

Ryen Ruocco lauds Caitlin Clark for giving love back to the fans

Caitlin Clark won hearts with her patience on signing autographs for fans during Sunday's contest. Dealing with a right groin injury, Clark sat out her 13th game of the season. However, it didn't stop her from reciprocating the fans' love, especially the ones who bought tickets to see her.

ESPN's Ryen Ruocco hailed Clark's heartfelt gesture on the broadcast, saying:

"She knows a huge portion of these fans were hoping to see her play and obviously they're not getting to. But she goes out of her way to make sure pe-game, she's signing autograph after autograph."

It was worth it for the Fever fans, who got a chance to interact with Clark but also saw the team earn a crucial win and go two games over .500.

The Fever beat the Sky 93-78. Kelsey Mitchell rose to the occasion in Clark's absence, tallying 35 points on 12 of 19 shooting, including 7 of 10 from deep. Four others scored in double-digits, helping the Fever win consecutive games and improve to 14-12.

With Caitlin Clark out indefinitely, the Fever must secure the expected results against weaker teams, as it will help them give the superstar guard more time to rehab and recover.

