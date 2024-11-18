"WNBA would have you believing Caitlin was the devil" - Fans react to Caitlin Clark’s tribute video during IOWA's game broadcast

Fox College Hoops broadcasted a tribute video of Caitlin Clark, showcasing her contributions to women's college basketball on Sunday. The video featured several prominent figures in her college career, from her teammates in Iowa to the coaches who witnessed her greatness on the court before entering the WNBA.

While the tribute video of Clark had nothing but nice things to say about her, many analysts criticized her game the moment she began playing for the Indiana Fever. However, fans on social media think otherwise and defended the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"Damn & with the way they talked about Caitlin this past season in the WNBA would have you believing Caitlin Clark was the devil… Interesting very very interesting prospective indeed"

"great player and person… somehow the wnba didn’t get the memo"

Here are some other reactions regarding Caitlin Clark's tribute video:

"Geno doesn't know anything about Caitlin's game, if you want to see the worst basketball take of all times just tune in to @dpshow for his thoughts about CC being unable to finish yr 1 as the WNBA top5 player because she lacked the tools for it, she finished as 1st team All WNBA," one tweeted.

"She also has great character. She never refuses to offer her autograph," one said.

"Geno bruh😂, nah nah nah. Anyways, cc left such an impact for women’s sports. Hope ppl can still continue to watch college hoops. Also juju speaking so highly of her… I’m done😭," another tweeted.

"The @WNBPA is investigating this segment to see who's behind it. Expect a strongly worded letter soon," another said.

Looking at the success Caitlin Clark garnered in her rookie season

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark is one of, if not the best WNBA player in the world right now. She was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year and finished fourth in the WNBA MVP race. She live up to the hype of being the number-one pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Clark also became an All-Star in her first season and was named to the All-WNBA First Team and the WNBA All-Rookie Team. She achieved all this averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

