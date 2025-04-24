WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert discusses impact Donald Trump's tariffs-led recession could have on league's growth

Sports have usually been a safe haven for those looking to escape from the burdens of routine. However, economics transcends all aspects of our lives, and sports aren't the exception to that rule. That's why, with POTUS Donald Trump pushing for big tariffs and the constant threat of a recession, major sports leagues will have to plan accordingly.

With that in mind, CNBC’s Alex Sherman asked WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert her thoughts on how a potential recession could impact the league, and while she doesn't think it might have an immediate impact on their growth, the league needs to be prepared for anything:

"I'm not worried this year, but certainly, as we go forward, if we were to enter into a deep recession of some sort, then you start to look at scenarios and contingency plans around that," Engelbert said (8:27).

A report by the BBC stated that the International Monetary Fund projects the U.S. economy to go through the biggest downgrade among advanced economies because of the tariffs.

Engelbert added that she was confident in sports as a source of entertainment even in times of global uncertainty, but she won't leave anything to chance.

Donald Trump said the WNBA was unfair to Caitlin Clark

This isn't the first time that Donald Trump and the WNBA have been tangled up in the same headline.

Some players, who are strong advocates for the LGBT+ community, have been quite vocal in their criticism of the Republican politician.

Trump, on the other hand, also made the rounds for stating that the league had been quite 'unfair' to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, given the way she performed in her rookie season and how many eyeballs she drew:

"Well, it's really you got to rely on the market. You can't go in and just say, 'Well, we're going to break this contract because this person did well.' The league could probably go up and give her a bonus. It wouldn't kill the league if the league is doing OK. But the league could really do something with it because it seems unfair, but you have a lot of that," Donald Trump said on the 'Let's Go!' podcast in November 2024.

The WNBA experienced massive growth in 2024 and is projected to stay on the rise for years to come, provided the global economic context allows the league to keep thriving.

