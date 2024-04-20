WNBA commissioner claims Caitlin Clark could rack up to $500,000 in wages

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert shed some light on Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark's salary. Though her base salary of $76,535 may be lower than the average rookie in the NBA, Clark could earn more in her first year in the WNBA.

Per the New York Post, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert defended the base salary for rookies under the current CBA. She also stated that Caitlin Clark can make about $500,000 in WNBA wages this year.

"Let me clarify first, because it’s proxy season, right. No CEO, do you just put the base pay in there. No, you put their bonus, you put their stock options, you put everything," the WNBA commissioner clarified at a recent event hosted by CNBC in New York City.

"Caitlin has the ability to make up to a half of a million dollars just in WNBA wages this year, so they’re just looking at a base, which is collectively bargained and actually is low, because she’s the No. 1 pick."

Engelbert added that Clark's endorsement deals can supplement her rookie salary in the WNBA due to her superstar status.

"But she also has millions and millions of dollars in endorsements, and actually because she’s declared to become pro, her endorsements are higher in dollar value – she has a global platform now, not just a U.S. platform, so she’s going to do just fine as well as will the top players in the league as every league does," Engelbert said.

Caitlin Clark already had endorsement deals back in college, through the NIL.

Caitlin Clark's four-year rookie contract is worth $338,056

Caitlin Clark signed a four-year contract with the Indiana Fever. The said contract is worth $338,056. In her first season with the Indiana Fever, Clark will earn $76,535, in line with the WNBA's current CBA.

If Clark is named WNBA Rookie of the Year, she can earn an extra $5,150 bonus. If she's selected to play in the WNBA All-Star game, Caitlin can receive an additional $2,575.

Caitlin Clark will earn $78,066 in her second year with the Indiana Fever, roughly a $1,500 increase from her rookie season. The following year, she can make $85,873. On the tail-end of her rookie contract, she's set to earn around $97,582, which is optional.

With the WNBA soon to get a new media deal this year, Clark can earn around $500,000 in her rookie season, in addition to her endorsement deals from State Farm and Gatorade, just to name a few.

