  "WNBA Darvin Ham": Tyler Marsh faces Sky fans' wrath after Angel Reese & Co's nightmare start

"WNBA Darvin Ham": Tyler Marsh faces Sky fans' wrath after Angel Reese & Co's nightmare start

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified May 26, 2025 11:10 GMT
Tyler Marsh faces Sky fans
Tyler Marsh faces Sky fans' wrath after Angel Reese & Co's nightmare start (Image: GETTY)

Following their road loss to the LA Sparks on Sunday, the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese have lost three straight games to kick off their 2025 WNBA season. It's not only the 0-3 record that is of concern but that the Sky have lost these games by an average of 24.3 points.

Chicago had onboarded Tyler Marsh for their 2025 campaign, replacing their previous head coach, Teresa Weatherspoon. Having worked under Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces, Marsh was expected to bring a significant improvement to the team that failed to make the playoffs last season for the first time since 2018.

While the season is still just beginning, Sky fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to bash Marsh for the team's nightmare start to their campaign.

"N***a is the WNBA version of Darvin Ham lmao," a fan said.
"Tyler Marsh is the only f**king coach ik to take starters out when they’re down put his ENTIRE BENCH in the game," another fan said.
"Tyler Marsh is trying to turn Angel into Kiah Stokes and Kamilla into A’ja Wilson 😭 #Skytown," a fan said.
Here are some more reactions from fans.

"The real issue w/ the Sky is Tyler Marsh. Instead of coaching to the team he has & their abilities, he’s trying to force what he thinks they should be & everyone is suffering from it. They all look deflated & confused. He’s not playing capable rookies or running proper plays," a fan said.
"Tyler Marsh is the worst coach in the league ... The Chicago Sky are somehow worse than they were last season," another fan said.
"Okay I feel confident saying Tyler Marsh has no clue what he’s doing," a fan said.

The Chicago Sky are putting up the second-worst shooting in the league and committing a league-high 20.0 turnovers per game under Marsh's coaching. The Sky seemingly needs a better game plan to bounce back from the losses.

Angel Reese records double-double in Sky's loss to Sparks

If there was one silver lining in the Chicago Sky's 78-91 road loss to the LA Sparks on Sunday, it was Angel Reese's performance. After she struggled in her first two games, making just 5-of-22 shots, the WNBA All-Star shot 5-of-11 against the Sparks to clinch a double-double performance of 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Sky's losing effort.

The Sky will look to clinch their first win of the season against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

