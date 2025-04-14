WNBA draft archives: When Caitlin Clark admired Nika Muhl’s sweetness after heartfelt exchange

The 2024 WNBA draft witnessed several iconic moments, but one of the more heartwarming exchanges came between Caitlin Clark and Nika Muhl. Nearly a year later, a clip of the same interaction has gone viral on social media.
After the draft was concluded, cameras captured the touching interaction with the draftees sharing lofty compliments for each other.
Caitlin Clark: “I love that Croatian. That was fire.”
Nika Muhl: “Thank you. I’m gonna teach you some words.”
Clark: “What did you say?”
Nika Muhl: “I just said ‘I love you guys’. But I’m so proud of you, seriously. I know we all knew you’re gonna go no. 1, but still.”
Clark: “You’re so sweet.”
Clark was referring to Muhl’s interview following her selection as the #14 overall pick by the Seattle Storm. The former UConn Huskies star used the platform to express gratitude to her family and friends back in Croatia.
Just moments earlier, the two had shared another notable interaction. Even before WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert officially announced the Indiana Fever’s #1 overall pick, Muhl was seen excitedly clapping for Clark.
Nika Muhl faced off against Caitlin Clark in her WNBA debut
Due to visa issues, Nika Muhl made her delayed WNBA debut five games into the 2024 season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Muhl wasn’t given much playing time but got a chance to defend Clark in the three minutes she took on the floor.
Muhl is widely regarded for her defense, earning the nickname “The Secretary of Defense”. However, Clark managed to get the better of the matchup, scoring 5 points with the Storm two-way player guarding her.
"I'm very happy with the fact that I got to play my first game and it was against her because I love Caitlin. We had a lot of fun at the draft together. To get to meet all those people outside of the games -- you hate everybody on the floor, you want to compete, but outside we're all good friends. We support each other a lot,” Muhl said after the game via ESPN.
Ultimately, Clark finished the night with a stat sheet stuffing performance: 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. However, Muhl got the last laugh, securing an 85-83 win in her first professional game.