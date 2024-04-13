WNBA fans attempt to read Angel Reese's lips in viral courtside video at MSG

Angel Reese was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks' game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. She was caught on video looking at her phone with an uninterested expression. The "Bayou Barbie" then leaned over and said something to the person she was with.

As the video circulated, many fans took their guesses about what Reese was saying. The reactions were hilarious, as many tried to read the lips of the basketball star.

One fan claimed to have read Reese’s lips to perfection. If you look at the video closely, this fan might be right about what Reese allegedly said.

“Why she always in my man’s likes??” the fan posted.

Many agreed with the estimated lip reading. One fan was extra impressed and wrote:

“Damn you a good investigator.”

Another fan also backed up the Instagram user, writing that they might have admitted a bit too much:

“Bro is a stalker like me.”

There were many other reactions, as fans took to Instagram to post their own suggestions about what Angel Reese was saying. Many backed up the lip-reading investigator, although it cannot be confirmed exactly what she was talking about.

“Damn that’s dead ass what she said,” a fan wrote.

Others came in with other comical comments. One fan wrote that LeBron James would never make this rookie mistake:

“This is why LeBron started talking behind his shirt.”

The comments were plentiful. Check out all of the reactions on IG below:

Angel Reese invited to the WNBA Draft

LSU star Angel Reese was in New York as she prepares for the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday. Reese is among the headliners of the 15 players invited to the draft in New York City.

Angel Reese will be joined by Iowa star Caitlin Clark, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardosa, Stanford’s Cameron Brink and others. Reese is projected to be a first-round pick on Monday. She led LSU to a national title a year ago and the Elite Eight this season.

Clark will be the talk of the draft. The Hawkeyes star is likely to be the No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

Cardosa will likely be one of the top five picks. She is coming off winning Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four and leading South Carolina to the national title.

Cameron Brink will also be a likely first-round pick. She was named All-American this season at Stanford.

The Los Angeles Sparks have the second pick and will look to reload after losing their star, Nneka Ogwumike, to the Seattle Storm. The Chicago Sky pick third, and then the Sparks will pick again at four.

The WNBA draft will be three rounds, with each round having 12 picks. It airs on ESPN on Monday, April 15, from Brooklyn, New York.