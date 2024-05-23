WNBA fans compare Fever to Detroit Pistons as Caitlin Clark draws unwarranted backlash for perceived hype

NBA legend Charles Barkley stirred the pot with his recent comments on Caitlin Clark and the treatment she's received during the first two weeks of her WNBA career. The No. 1 overall pick in April's draft is considered a generational talent, somebody who can mark an era in the league.

However, some people think Clark's opponents are playing too harshly against her. Barkley recently went off on WNBA players, asking them to stop being 'petty like dudes.'

"Y'all women out there, y'all petty man," Barkley said Wednesday night. "Aye, LeBron you're 100% right on these girls hating on Caitlin Clark. You all petty girls... don't be petty like dudes!"

After one Redditor shared Barkley's words on the NBA subreddit, many fans reacted to his comments and shared their opinions on this Caitlin Clark hype.

One fan even compared the 2024 Indiana Fever to the Detroit Pistons, a team struggling despite having several lottery picks on the roster.

Source: Reddit

One fan claimed people expect Clark to turn the Charlotte Bobcats into the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls, which is totally unfair and unlikely for her at this point in her career.

Source: Reddit

Another one said she could be a second version of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird and make big changes for the WNBA.

Source: Reddit

Somebody warned WNBA opponents against being too harsh on Clark, considering the impact she's already having on the league.

Source: Reddit

Another fan asked for patience, as Clark is only starting her professional career and her evolution is coming.

Source: Reddit

One fan provided a more detailed analysis, explaining the gap between the Indiana Fever and the top teams in the league.

Source: Reddit

Ever since she declared for the WNBA Draft, Clark made a big impact on the competition. Teams, including hers, have moved her games to bigger arenas given the attention she draws from fans. The next big thing has arrived but everybody must take care of her.

Dearica Hamby slams Charles Barkley over Caitlin Clark comments

Charles Barkley's comments didn't sit well with an LA Sparks player. Dearica Hamby took to Twitter to clap back at the 1993 NBA MVP with a strong message.

"Seriously…. wtf are you talking about….," the MIPOY candidate wrote last night.

Expand Tweet

Barkley tried to echo LeBron James' comments on Caitlin Clark's first games, but not everybody agreed with him. Clark is still young and has a huge career ahead. The Fever has a superstar but they must surround her with the best possible team and take care of her if they want to see her fulfill her potential.