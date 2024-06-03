WNBA fans dig up Chennedy Carter vs Caitlin Clark head-to-head stats after former's 'what does she bring to the table' remark

The Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter made headlines after her foul on Caitlin Clark and her postgame comments on social media. WNBA fans went into petty mode and dug up Carter's stats and put it up against Clark, who recently made history as a rookie.

Carter seemingly loves the attention from her interaction with Clark after posting on X that her notifications are blowing up with hate comments. Indeed, most of the tweets she got were not particularly positive and just plain hateful.

However, there are WNBA fans who went at her with facts and statistics, comparing her career and current season stats with the Indiana Fever star.

For context, Carter plays for her third team in her four years in the WNBA, while Clark is just in her rookie season.

Trending

Here's the Chennedy Carter vs. Caitlin Clark career stats:

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark has better numbers overall than Chennedy Carter, given that the Indiana Fever is just 10 games into her WNBA career. Carter is already in her fourth season in the league, so her stats have been diluted. She had a great rookie campaign for the Atlanta Dream in 2020 cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carter averaged 17.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game as the fourth overall pick. She was putting up 14.2 points per game in her second year in Atlanta but was suspended after trying to fight a teammate who wanted her to change her attitude.

The Texas A&M product never played for the Dream again that season and was traded to the LA Sparks in 2022. She came off the bench in Los Angeles, averaging just 8.9 points per game. She did not play in 2023 before joining the Chicago Sky this past offseason.

On the other hand, another fan went a different route and put Caitlin Clark's numbers this season against Carter's due to her "what does she bring to the table" comment.

Expand Tweet

Well, Caitlin Clark has better numbers than Chennedy Carter this season. Clark has her beat in all categories, so it kind of negates Carter's comment about the Iowa product. Clark also brings rebounds, assists, defense, and according to some fans, chartered flights for the league.

WNBA upgrades Chennedy Carter's foul to a flagrant

Chennedy Carter was called for a regular foul when she shoved Caitlin Clark on Saturday's game. Carter blindsided Clark during the non-basketball play and many were baffled why the officials for the game didn't call a flagrant foul.

The WNBA has since upgraded the foul to a flagrant foul penalty. Carter was neither suspended nor fined by the league, but her teammate and perceived Clark rival Angel Reese received a $1,000 punishment for not showing up after the Chicago Sky's loss to the Indiana Fever.

Expand Tweet