Former Phoenix Mercury coach Cheryl Miller's opinion on criticism against Caitlin Clark has divided WNBA fans. During an appearance on former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson's podcast, "All The Smoke," Miller said she could relate to what Clark went through during her rookie season.

Ad

The former USC legend suggested that Clark was "hated" by many, similar to her. Miller resonated with the Fever superstar for being targeted, citing race.

"I can relate to that young lady," Miller said. "And I felt for her. I know what it's like to be hated. I know what it's like to be a black woman and hated because of my skin color. I can't imagine this young lady ... I don't want to use hate, but despised."

Ad

Trending

Miller said that Clark brought some of it on herself because of her "cocky" playing style on the court, which was for "good reason," something she loved to see. After coaching Clark at the 2024 WNBA All-Star game, Miller's thoughts on Clark changed after the media narrative wrongly portrayed the Indiana star.

"I was pleased and proud to see the narrative wasn't the truth," Miller said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While most of what Cheryl Miller said was based on her perspective, her opinion received mixed reactions from fans. While the ones supporting Caitlin Clark cherished Miller's comments, others, especially Angel Reese's supporters, felt the 2024 WNBA All-Star coach should have addressed this situation for the Sky superstar instead.

Here's what one fan wrote in opposing Miller's take:

"Nobody hate on Caitlin Clark is the complete opposite. They hate the cult fans. I think she got the wrong person. She thinking about Angel Reese."

Ad

Another added:

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

"No one hated CC…everyone hated the clan of fans she brought with her."

Meanwhile, Clark's supporters rooted for Miller as one fan said:

"Be a Cheryl, not a Sheryl"

The fan referred to Sheryl Swoopes, who is widely perceived as one of Caitlin Clark's biggest critics.

Another said:

"She walked in and was immediately the best player in their league. She’s the reason the ratings skyrocketed and you have league vets that want to beat on her for it."

Ad

One fan wrote:

"Such a great piece! Well spoken and well said!"

Cheryl Miller makes feelings known on Caitlin Clark's impact

Cheryl Miller didn't hold back on "dummies," who believe Caitlin Clark's not responsible for the WNBA's growth over the past year. Many consider her the spark plug but believe the league was in a good place because of the players before her.

Ad

However, Clark's arrival was key to the league's improved viewership numbers. Most of the Indiana Fever's games were sold out and moved to bigger arenas. The viewership of games with Clark in action was also the highest.

Miller called out the critics for refusing to acknowledge Clark's impact on the "All The Smoke" podcast, saying:

"Come on you big dummies! Is she getting hyped? Yes! When she was in the backyard, she was putting in the same time, sometimes maybe more than you were. I can't fault her for what she was given. ...

Ad

"As much as she was given, you can’t tell me the door wouldn’t have swung the other way if she didn’t live up to the hype, come on, folks are still waiting for the fall."

Expand Tweet

Caitlin Clark's rookie season got overshadowed by these controversies more than the media and veterans celebrating the WNBA's fortunes turning around. Many supposedly associated her with the fans who were critiqued for racism and hatred towards back players, which seemingly changed narratives around Clark's impact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback