WNBA fans outraged over Caitlin Clark's racial misrepresentation on book cover: "Most racially abused player in the league"

WNBA fans were unhappy after a book about Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was shown on Thursday on X (formerly Twitter). The book, written by Benjamin Danielson, "Caitlin Clark: The Girl Who Strives for the Best and Never Gives Up," raised plenty of eyebrows on social media for its cover.

The character on the cover is a black girl with an Indiana uniform and the No. 22 on the jersey. X account @The9450 shared a picture of the book on Amazon.

"Interesting book," the person who owns the account wrote.

Several fans were upset with this cover, with some saying that Caitlin has been the subject of racial abuse by this.

"The most racially abused player in the league. Apparently, she has no right to complain because she’s white," one fan said.

"Caitlin Clark been getting racially abused for a whole year but she can't say s**t cause she's in the "oppressor class" 😂😂😂," another fan wrote.

"Is this real. Does the author know Caitlin is white? 😂" another fan asked.

Others joked about the author's decision but also noted that this isn't the first time Benjamin Danielson has changed the skin color of star athletes.

"Did the author Benjamin Danielson single-handedly end racism by publishing this book?" one fan wrote.

Caitlin Clark was involved in racial controversies during her first WNBA season. The young guard was used by some so-called fans wanting to spread hate against Clark's colleagues, creating a false narrative about the player.

Clark was clear about these fans, making it clear they weren't lovers of the game and only wanted to make others feel bad. On the other side, she's been celebrated for her impact on the WNBA.

WNBA legend explains how Caitlin Clark changed the perception of the league

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird talked about how Clark's arrival helped the WNBA change the narrative when plenty of people didn't take the competition seriously.

"All of a sudden, this player named Caitlin Clark comes," Bird said in a clip shared on Wednesday. "And the way I frame it is, fire was going, it was burning, it was burning and it was burning brighter."

Bird explained that Clark shot down the notion that playing in the WNBA was easy by taking the attention away from the lack of dunks and putting it on her 3-point shooting range. She proved that she belonged to the league, and the future looks bright for her and the Fever.

