WNBA fans react as Angel Reese handed 2% chance to win MVP honor: "Need to be checked in a hospital"

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is trending among fans on social media. Only 2% of FanDuel bettors have put their money on Reese to take home the WNBA MVP award.

That places her in the five most bet-on players of total MVP bets.

Critics of the former LSU star have called out those betting on her. One user on X/Twitter jokingly implied that only someone out of touch with reality would bet on Reese for MVP.

"2% need to be checked in a hospital"

Other fans on X also hilariously called out those placing bets in Reese's favor.

"Lmaooo who the hell is betting Angel Reese," a fan added.

"Who Dat 2% on Reese tho," another wrote, accompanied by laughing emojis.

"Instead of betting Angel Reese yall should donate that money to a good cause!," another fan mentioned.

Another fan called on bettors to make a change:

"Replace Angel with Stewie (Breanna Stewart)," a fan mentioned.

"Angel isn’t that good how many lay up’s will she miss this year. I’m going Satou Sabally for MVP!," a fan added.

Reese shares the same percentage as established New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu. She's also behind two-time MVP A'ja Wilson, who's arguably the league's most dominant player, and the consistent All-Star Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx.

Rival Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever dominates the list with 23%. Reese, per FanDuel, is an underdog at +8000 to win the MVP award.

Veteran Courtney Vandersloot to help Angel Reese unlock potential

The Chicago Sky, led by forward Angel Reese, is set to kick off their season against the Indiana Fever and rookie sensation Caitlin Clark on Saturday.

The team added veteran Courtney Vandersloot, who, according to Jon Greenberg of The Athletic, is expected by the Sky to help Reese in her development.

“I think she has to find her niche, especially with another post player (in Cardoso),” Vandersloot said.

“I think she handles the ball really well, which I didn’t know before I came here. She can pass it very well. So she has a lot of other skill sets other than just rebounding and layups. And I think we’ve got to tap into that.”

Courtney Vandersloot of the Chicago Sky helps Angel Reese - Source: Getty

Reese, known for her rebounding prowess, struggled with shooting during her rookie season, making 39.1% of her field goal attempts. However, she showed improvement during the Unrivaled season, hitting 47% of her shots.

With Vandersloot's mentorship, Reese could improve her scoring and playmaking. The Sky and the Fever tip off at 3 p.m. EST.

