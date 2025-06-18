WNBA fans react as Angel Reese slaps Kiki Iriafen in the face after missing layup: "She in Jacy Sheldon conversations now"

Angel Reese went head-to-head with standout rookie Kiki Iriafen during the Chicago Sky’s 79-72 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Reese dominated the early matchup in the paint, showcasing her efficiency by going a perfect 100% from the field around the rim in the first quarter.
As the game progressed and the Sky’s offense began to stall, frustration started to show. In a now-viral video, Reese is seen slapping Iriafen in the face after missing a layup, sending her to the floor.
The officials did not call a foul on the play, meaning the moment went unnoticed during the game. However, once the clip surfaced on social media, it sparked widespread reactions, with fans weighing in on the incident and Reese’s physical play.
"she in jacy sheldon conversations now," a fan said, referencing Sheldon's eye-poke on Caitlin Clark.
Angel Reese's double-double not enough for Sky to beat Kiki Iriafen's Mystics
Angel Reese recorded a double-double and outperformed Kiki Iriafen in their matchup. However, despite her standout performance and the Sky building a 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter, Chicago was unable to close out the game, ultimately falling short in a disappointing loss on Tuesday.
Following the defeat, Reese delivered a direct message to her teammates, emphasizing the need for consistency. She was also critical of her own performance, acknowledging the seven turnovers she committed during the game.
"We can't be a team that when we're good, we're good and when we're bad, we're bad. We got too lax," Reese said. "We got to put together a good 40 minutes to be a good team."
Reese posted a stat line of 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes of action. In contrast, Iriafen recorded eight points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes.