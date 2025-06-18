Angel Reese stats tonight: Superstar commits 7 turnovers in double-double performance as Mystics beat Sky (June 17, 2025 WNBA Season)

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky went head-to-head with the Washington Mystics on Tuesday in a clash between two Eastern Conference teams. As expected, Reese led the charge for the Sky and was joined in the starting lineup by Kamilla Cardoso, Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse and Ariel Atkins.

Reese delivered another strong outing, recording a double-double, though her performance was marred by an unusually high number of turnovers. Despite her efforts, the Chicago Sky ultimately fell short in a 79-72 loss.

In the end, Angel Reese finished with 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. She also recorded 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes. The Sky star committed seven turnovers and finished with a plus/minus of -7.

Angel Reese through 4 quarters vs. Washington Mystics

Fresh off her first career triple-double, Reese picked up right where she left off, making an immediate impact in the opening quarter. The Sky forward was flawless, scoring six points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting. Her evolving playmaking abilities were also on full display, helping Chicago build a commanding 15-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

The former LSU star stayed locked in during the second period, maintaining her momentum on both ends of the floor. She converted two of her four shot attempts, dominated the boards and continued to create opportunities for her teammates. Reese tallied six points, five rebounds and two assists in the quarter alone, showcasing her growing versatility.

At halftime, Angel Reese had 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. She also recorded six rebounds and three assists while committing three turnovers in 18 minutes.

Reese cooled off in the third quarter, showing less aggression, which allowed the Mystics to rally and erase the deficit. The Sky forward attempted just one shot in the penultimate period and came up empty as Washington clawed back to level the score at 56-56 heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Reese regained her trademark aggression, putting up five shots and converting two. However, her late surge wasn’t enough to spark a comeback, as the Sky couldn’t close the gap down the stretch.

