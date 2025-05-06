WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's Iowa homecoming outdoing all LeBron James preseason games in 15 years: "Probably hit 5M at some point"

Over the weekend, Caitlin Clark kicked off her second season in the WNBA in sentimental fashion. Fans were buzzing online after seeing the viewership numbers being on par with one of the sport's biggest stars.

Ad

On Sunday, Clark and the Indiana Fever held a preseason matchup at Iowa against the Brazil national team. This gave the star guard the opportunity to play in front of the fanbase that adored her for years during her historic college career. The Fever did not disappoint the Iowa crowd, winning the game in blowout fashion.

A few days later, it was revealed that 1.3 million people tuned in to watch Caitlin Clark's preseason debut. Over the last 15 years, only two NBA preseason matchups brought in these types of numbers or better, and both instances involved LeBron James. The first was in 2017 fresh off an NBA Finals loss, followed by one of his first outings in an LA Lakers uniform.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following this news, WNBA fans reacted to Clark continuing to bring massive attention to the league.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Most fans believe viewership numbers like this are just the beginning for Clark and the Fever.

"1.3M for a preseason game. this sh*t is light work for the face of the league," one fan said.

"1.3M for a Preseason game. We not slowing down this year," another fan said.

"1.3m for a preseason not even against WNBA competition...Clark IS the needle," said one fan.

Ad

Brazil national team player pokes fun at Caitlin Clark on Instagram

In her return to Iowa, Caitlin Clark notched 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in the 108-44 victory over Brazil's national team. Despite being on the wrong end of a massive blowout, one of the competitors still managed to have a laugh with the star guard.

With this game having a little extra meaning to her, Clark posted a series of photos from Sunday's matchup on Instagram. Starting off the collage was a snapshot of her deep three-point shot from just inside the logo. Brazil guard Izabela Nicoletti ended up commenting on the post, jokingly asking Clark to tag her next time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With this heartfelt matchup behind them, Caitlin Clark and the Fever can now begin preparing for the real work ahead. Following a busy offseason, Indiana is facing big expectations in 2025. Armed with an emerging star and reliable veterans, the Fever are a team some believe can make a run at a championship.

The Fever have one more preseason game to go before officially kicking off the 2025 campaign against the Chicago Sky on May 17th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More