WNBA Free Agency: Sabrina Ionescu & former WNBA champion reflect on Satou Sabally's ideal destination post Wings exit

The WNBA free agency is in its early stages, but several teams have made moves to at least try to get something in return for a wantaway star. Satou Sabally is one of the best players in free agency, but the Dallas Wings gave her the core designation ahead of a potential trade somewhere else.

While this situation unfolds, colleagues and fans are trying to recruit the forward to their teams. New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu shared her thoughts on this WNBA free agency saga and how her long-running relationship with Sabally could play a role in this race.

"I think mine's a little different because we played together in college and I'm trying to help and advise her regardless if she comes to New York or not. I know her family really well, I know her really well and I want what's best for her. For me it's been what her goals and priorities are, trying to help and be that kind of friend she can talk to about the decision she makes and I'm never gonna push her one way or another, no matter how bad I want to play again with her," Ionescu said.

Phoenix Mercury veteran Natasha Cloud, WNBA champion in 2019 with the Washington Mystics, also shared her opinion on this saga. She said she wants what's best for Sabally, whether that's the Mercury or another team. She went on to say she'd give up her apartment if the German-American player wanted to live there.

This is one of the biggest storylines of the 2024 WNBA free agency and everybody is paying attention, as Satou Sabally can be a game-changer for more than one team in the W.

What are the options for Satou Sabally as WNBA free agency continues?

Satou Sabally stated that she's played her final game with the Dallas Wings, opening the door for 12 other teams to try to lure him away from Dallas. The Indiana Fever are one of the teams that could make a swing for her services, but the Chicago Sky have been mentioned among the candidates to land her, too.

After being drafted as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, Sabally has become one of the best players in her positions. She became a star in Dallas, but it's time to look for a new challenge. The 2024 WNBA free agency can be one for the ages and Sabally can be the piece that create a domino effect around the competition.

