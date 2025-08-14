WNBA Injury Report: Insider makes contrasting predictions about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's possible returns this season

After a stellar rookie campaign that saw her win Rookie of the Year honors, Caitlin Clark has struggled to remain healthy this season. Clark missed her first game since high school on May 14 due to a quad strain. She also suffered a groin injury on July 15.

Similarly, Angel Reese has been dealing with a back issue that has forced her to miss the Chicago Sky's last six games.

With no timeline for either player to return, ESPN's Michael Voepel weighed in on the situation on Tuesday.

"Both undoubtedly want to return and finish this season, but there's likely less incentive for Reese, who last played on July 29, to return," Voepel wrote. "The Sky (8-24) aren't going to be a playoff team; considering their loss to Connecticut on Wednesday, they might even drop behind the Sun (6-26) for the league's worst record.

"Unless the bottom completely falls out, the Fever will be in the playoffs for the second year in a row after a seven-season absence."

Voepel believes that if Clark can ramp up for a return, she would likely do so to help the Fever in their championship push.

The team has 11 games left on its regular season schedule.

Looking at the latest updates surrounding Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

Heading into the final stretch of the WNBA season, fans continue to hope that Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will return to action.

The Indiana guard hasn't played since July 15 versus the Connecticut Sun. Since then, the Fever made it clear that they prefer to proceed cautiously rather than rush Clark back.

After missing her 11th straight game on Tuesday against the Dallas Wings, Indiana coach Stephanie White told reporters that Clark will be sidelined for a couple more weeks.

"She's been able to do a little more on the court in terms of how she moves, but not into practice yet," White said.

Meanwhile, Reese is listed as day-to-day, and she didn't travel with the team this week at the advice of the its medical staff.

After returning to action following the All-Star break, Reese has continued to deal with a back injury.

According to Sky coach Tyler Marsh, who spoke with members of the press on Aug. 5, there's no timeline on when Reese will return.

Whether either player returns this season, only time will tell.

