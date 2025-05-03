WNBA insider apologizes for putting Caitlin Clark behind A'ja Wilson as league's best player

On Friday, USA Today's Meghan Hall apologized for putting Caitlin Clark behind A'ja Wilson when asked about the league's best player. The WNBA insider participated in an interview with her fellow USA Today spokesperson, Mackenzie Salmon.

During one segment, Salmon asked Hall for her opinion on the best player in the league, and the WNBA insider did not hesitate to name Wilson as her top choice.

"It's A'ja Wilson. There is no question about it," Hall said. "I am so sorry to anybody listening to this who probably thought I was going to take Caitlin Clark. There is no disrespect to Caitlin at all, but even Caitlin has said it's A'ja Wilson. She's just otherworldly."

Hall praised Wilson's stellar performances in recent years while listing her strong points. She said it is the LV Aces guard's world, and they are living in it.

Wilson has undoubtedly been the most dominant player in the W in recent years. She has won three MVP honors in the past five years and has led her team to two back-to-back championships.

Caitlin Clark, on the other hand, is entering her sophomore year in the league. She had a great rookie season, but still lags behind Wilson in terms of experience. However, before ending her statement during the interview, Hall expressed her belief in the Pacers guard and said she could become the best player in the league this season.

Comparing A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark's performances last season

A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark were the most highlighted players in the WNBA last season. The two were practically indispensable for their teams because of the value they provided with their on-court performances. Wilson averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season.

The LV Aces were on the road to a three-peat, and she led her team to the playoff semi-finals, where they lost to the eventual champions, the NY Liberty. She dominated the points leaderboard and overtook top scorers like Arike Ogunbowale and Kahleah Copper.

Most importantly, she was named the league MVP for the third time. On the other hand, Clark had a great first season in the league. She averaged 19.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 8.4 apg. She led her team to a playoff appearance for the first time since 2016. Unfortunately, the Connecticut Sun eliminated them in the first round.

However, Clark dominated the assists leaderboard and surpassed veteran guards like Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Cloud in the rankings. She ended her season as the Rookie of the Year and was named the TIME Athlete of the Year.

