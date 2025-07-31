WNBA insider believes Caitlin Clark's stalker's punishment should put the league on high alert: "Important to set this precedent"

A Texas man who reportedly stalked Caitlin Clark was sentenced to jail on Monday after being found guilty of harassment. Reacting to the verdict, WNBA insider Annie Costabile voiced her support for the punishment.

Costible appeared as a guest on the latest episode of "Sidelined Podcast" with Brooke Fletcher and Dani Klupenger on Wednesday. Speaking about the recent court judgement, she said (timestamp: 24:47):

"So, it's back in the news because he was just sentenced to two years. And so, I think it's important to set this precedent again, especially when we're talking about women's sports.

"And so anyways, all of this to say that the recent news of this stalker who again was not only sending alarming messages to Caitlin, but got into very close proximity to her has been charged."

Costabile also argued that this judgment will help make player protection an important focus in the WNBA.

”I think it's an important precedent to be set in terms of protection of players and these situations been taken very seriously, when it comes to online threats that can turn into a direct threat in terms of someone having access to you," Costabile added.

The stalker, 55-year-old Michael Lewis, reportedly moved from Denton, Texas to Indianapolis to constantly stalk the Fever star. Lewis reportedly used X (formerly Twitter) between Dec. 2024 and Jan. 2025 to send Caitlin Clark hundreds of unsolicited messages. This ultimately led to his arrest and subsequent prosecution.

Caitlin Clark's stalker barred from Gainbridge Fieldhouse after sentencing

Following his prison sentence, Caitlin Clark's stalker was barred from getting close to the WNBA star. The restrictions in place against him also extend to staying away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Indiana Fever and Pacers.

With him now apprehended, Clark will undoubtedly feel a sense of relief and safety in public, while continuing to recover from her groin injury. Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game this season.

